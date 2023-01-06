Read full article on original website
How to pair a PS5 DualSense Controller to the iPad
Apple added support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers to the iPad back in 2019. Which really makes the iPad a pretty impressive gaming tablet. Especially with Apple Arcade now being available with some big time games, like NBA 2K23. So you can game on your iPad on the go, with a DualSense controller, which is pretty sweet.
Xiaomi 13 Lite is coming with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 & familiar design
It seems like Xiaomi plans to launch the Xiaomi 13 Lite after all. The phone surfaced on the Google Play Console, and that listing gives us a good idea as to what to expect. Do note that the phone will likely launch during MWC 2023, along with the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro.
Meta drops support for original Quest VR headset, removes features
Meta is dropping support for its first-gen Quest VR (virtual reality) headset. Launched under the Oculus brand in early 2019, the aging hardware will soon start losing features. The four-year-old VR headset will not be completely unusable, though. In an email to users earlier this week, Meta said that the...
Best iPhone 14 Pro Cases
The iPhone 14 Pro is the latest iPhone from Apple right now. Unless you want a larger phone, then there’s the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But the iPhone 14 Pro is one of the more popular options, since it offers all the pro features in a smaller device. It does have the Ceramic Shield on the display, but it can still scratch and shatter, so it’s a good idea to get a case for your new phone. And here are the best cases for the iPhone 14 Pro.
Pixel 6 Retrospective Review: Like a fine wine
Back in 2021, Google released the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. These phones really flipped the script on the company’s in-house phones and they introduced a new era for the brand. Now that the Pixel 7 phones are out, some people are wondering how the older generation is holding up. Here’s a retrospective review of the Pixel 6.
Galaxy S23 Ultra design isn't a copy of Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra may be identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year, but it certainly isn’t a copy-paste from the company’s design team. They did change a few things. Leaks have previously shown that edges are now fatter (less rounded) than before. We have also heard that the camera circles are bigger. The latter rumor has just been confirmed in a side-by-side comparison of the current and upcoming Ultra. It also revealed a slightly lower positioning of the power and volume buttons.
The ultimate guide to online writing education
Writing education is a complex field with many different approaches. Many people think that the only way to learn how to write is by writing, but this is not the case. A lot of people think that they can learn how to write by reading books or going to school. This may be true in some cases, but I believe that there are many ways to learn how to write. One of them is online writing education.
Best Samsung Galaxy A14 5G cases
If you’re looking for the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, then look no further. This is a mid-range phone that brings some decent specs at a cool $199. If you pick up this phone, then you might want to slap a case onto it. You never know when the unthinkable happens. One fall could lead to a cracked screen or a broken phone.
Check out official Galaxy S23 leather cases ahead of time
Leaks over the past few months have revealed that Samsung will offer plenty of official protective cases for the Galaxy S23 series in a wide range of colors. With the devices nearing their launch, we are seeing more of them in fresh leaks. An eBay listing in Germany shows some leather cases for the upcoming Galaxy flagships.
Why are smartphones the key to companies phone systems?
When you think of a company’s phone system, you imagine a bunch of lines all controlled by a centralized reception desk. Although it is still true, it has all become virtual throughout the last few years. And what can be found at the heart of this system, is a large number of cell phones, all being reachable through one company’s phone number. How does it work? Here is a quick explanation.
Samsung CEO warns of a challenging year ahead
Samsung is expecting 2023 to be a challenging year for its business because of the deteriorating global economic environment. The company’s Vice Chairman and co-CEO Han Jong-hee recently said that the firm is bracing for a rough year ahead. Han, who oversees Samsung’s smartphone and home appliance businesses, was speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of CES 2023.
Galaxy S23 will ship with 256GB base storage in most markets
Samsung is gearing up to take wraps off its 2023 flagships in a few weeks. The Galaxy S23 series will be official on February 1. Ahead of that, leaks continue to reveal tidbits about the new phones. A noted tipster recently confirmed that the devices will ship with 256GB of base storage in most markets. The vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will also come with 128GB of storage space but that will not be available everywhere. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, will not drop below 256 gigs of storage.
You can now open multiple Chrome windows on your phone
We’re reaching a point where phones can start doing things that you can do on your computer. A good example is a new update coming to the mobile Google Chrome browser. According to ChromeUnboxed, Chrome for phones now support opening multiple windows. This is something you could do with...
Samsung confirms Galaxy A54 5G launch for next week
As speculated in November last year, Samsung is launching the Galaxy A54 5G earlier than usual. The new mid-range will debut on 18th January 2023 in India. The company has announced this on a new microsite featuring the tagline “Amp Your Awesome 5G.”. Samsung‘s microsite doesn’t explicitly mention that...
Sony says the PS5 stock crisis is at an end
Sony says the PS5 the stock shortage is officially over, ending a years-long crisis as it were that made it difficult to find a console, pretty much anywhere. That’s according to Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan. Who made the announcement as Sony’s press conference during CES 2023 last week.
Spark Mail gets Android 13 update with Material You color matching
Spark Mail is one of the more popular email apps for Android, and it just got its Android 13 update. The main change that this update delivers is the Material You color matching, which Spark Mail users have been waiting for. That’s not all, though. The Spark Mail UI design...
The OnePlus Nord 3 could have a rather mundane codename
OnePlus has put a lot of attention into its Nord line of budget-friendly products. We’re soon to enter the third phase of the Nord phones, and that means that it’s time for some new leaks. Thanks to My Smart Price, we got wind of the codename for the OnePlus Nord and some details about testing for it.
NoWatch launches its 'awareable' smartwatch that has no screen
Nowatch is a newcomer to the wearables industry, hoping to gain a portion of this growing market. The company unveiled one of its products at CES 2023, a smartwatch without a screen. That’s right. A smartwatch without a screen might seem odd as the main application of a smartwatch is...
Samsung serves Android 13 to Galaxy A42 5G in the US
Samsung has released Android 13 for one more Galaxy smartphone in the US. The Galaxy A42 5G is the latest to get the big Android update stateside. The mid-range model is yet to pick up the new Android version in most international markets. Samsung began rolling out the Android 13-based...
You can try the Nothing Phone (1) in the US for $299
So, Carl Pei’s Nothing dropped a bomb on US users when it announced that the Nothing Phone (1) wasn’t coming stateside. However, since then, it seems that the company has had a change of heart. It has a program where US users can try the Nothing Phone for a cool $299.
