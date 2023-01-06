Read full article on original website
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are gaining ground in early trading on Wall Street, building on a strong start to the year ahead of this week’s highly anticipated update on inflation and corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% after the open Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose. Technology stocks and retailers made solid gains. Bond yields were mixed and crude oil prices rose. Markets in Asia were mixed overnight and European markets gained ground. The next potentially market-moving event is Thursday’s consumer inflation report for December. Several big companies, including Bank of America and Delta Air Lines, are scheduled to report earnings on Friday.
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 1/9/2023
Stocks gave up early gains and drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street. Weakness in health care companies worsened throughout the day. Stocks are coming off their first weekly gain in five on hopes the Federal Reserve may ease up on its economy-shaking hikes to interest rates as inflation cools.
Most US car owners would benefit from EV switch, but lowest-income Americans could be left behind: study
More than 90 percent of car-owning households in the U.S. could reduce both the amount they pay to power their vehicles and their greenhouse gas emissions if they decided to go electric, a new study has found. At the same time, however, more than half of the lowest-income U.S. households — about 8.3 million — […]
