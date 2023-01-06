ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray County, KS

One killed, one injured in southwest Kansas crash

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Gray County has claimed the life of a Copeland, Kansas, woman.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Roxie Tucker, 70, was stopped at the southbound stop sign on Kansas Highway 144 and U.S. Highway 56, when she attempted to turn east onto Highway 56.

Another vehicle driven by a Moundridge, Kansas, man was driving west on Highway 56 when he struck Tucker’s vehicle on the driver’s side.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital. Tucker was pronounced dead. The other driver received minor injuries.

