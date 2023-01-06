Minkah sees comparisons between himself & Polamalu

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – He sees comparisons between himself and the last safety to win Steelers MVP.

Minkah Fitzpatrick said it’s an honor to be mentioned in the same sentence with the past winners of the Steelers MVP Award. Hall of Famers at many positions, including safety. Donnie Shell and Troy Polamalu each won the award and Fitzpatrick sees similarities between himself and number 43.

“Troy was a playmaker,” Fitzpatrick said Friday. “He was extremely instinctive safety, he moved around and did whatever they asked him to do. I kind of see myself in a similar light.”

“He’s a guy that had a nose for the football. I try and find the football. He was a guy that was always in position, sometimes the ball would find him. People call it luck that don’t know football, but it’s being in the right position and looking at the right things.”

“If you are a great football player, the best way to learn is from other great football players. Troy is definitely a guy I model my game after.”

In his fifth year in the league, Fitzpatrick is looking to become the first Steeler since Mel Blount in 1975 (11) to league the NFL in interceptions. He’s currently tied with CJ Gardner-Johnson, Justin Simmons and Tariq Woolen for first place with six.

He says when you are in the right position, a couple of them come to you. He also credits being in coverage a lot this year and had opportunities to go seek the ball. In order to do that, the 26-year-old credited his teammates.

“Consistency, his voice, his presence, communication,” said Steelers corner Ahkello Witherspoon. “He’s just a consistent play-maker and he shows up in those important moments. A guy that loves the game and that’s the type of guy you want to follow.”

“It’s nice that it’s still on the defensive side of the ball,” said Steelers LB TJ Watt. “Super happy for Minkah, a guy who works his ass off. He’s first guy in, last guy out.”

Watt was the two-time defending Steelers MVP and said it’s the competition in the room that fuels the high-level play. He said a number of people could have won the award, but he’s glad Minkah did.

“It’s an honor,” Fitzpatrick said. “I appreciate it. I think I’ve put a lot of hard work, energy and effort in. I played through a lot this year. I’m appreciative that the guys see what I provided to the team. What I gave of myself to the team.”