Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Adds 73 Migrants This Week While Announcing New Plans For MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Check out Creepy Colorado Mansion that was once a Mortuary
Colorado is full of history, and some of these historic places have gone through many changes over the years. One such place was originally built in the early 1900s as a mansion, was converted into a mortuary, and is now an attraction. Keep scrolling to learn about and take a...
Winter Camping Alert: Stay the Night in a Colorado Igloo
If winter camping is your thing, you will want to stay in an igloo this winter in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife have created a couple of igloos that you can reserve this winter to camp in and it looks like a fun time. When life gives you more than...
Colorado-made whiskey ranked near top of national '100 best' list
There are plenty of great spots to find whiskey in Colorado, but according to Fred Minnick's 'Top 100' list, one variety is a cut above the rest. Over two rounds of a blind taste test, Minnick narrowed down his 100 top whiskeys to a top 15, with one Colorado whiskey included in this final round of scoring. After a final round of testing and averaging scores from all three rounds, Boulder Spirits' Colorado Straight Bourbon 5 Year (officially called Boulder Spirits Cask Strength Bourbon) landed in 10th place.
Cunning ringtail evades capture, lives in retail store for weeks in Colorado
Officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office have finally captured a clever ringtail that has been living in the shoe department of a Colorado Kohl's retail store for three weeks. Ringtails, or ringtail cats, are small nocturnal mammals that are related to raccoons. They are fairly rare to see, but...
Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?
They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
Here's the plan to eliminate invasive species that's 'infesting' Colorado lake
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has begun zebra mussel mitigation procedures after the incredibly invasive species was discovered in Highline Lake last September. This instance marked the first time that adult zebra mussel has ever been found in Colorado waters. Though small, zebra mussels are far from harmless. They can...
Colorado city ranked 'worst place to raise a family' in United States
A recent data analysis released by Schoolaroo sought to determine which American cities were among the best places to raise a family. Considering factors falling into seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation, quality of life, and home atmosphere – the website compared 151 American cities, assigning an overall rank to each.
What bags will you not get charged 10 cents for?
There are some items that are exempt from the bag fee.
This Colorado Tourist Hotspot Isn’t Actually Worth a Visit, Study Says
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot to offer to residents and visitors alike — a 2021 survey from YouGov even ranked the Centennial State as the second-best in the country. However, that doesn't mean Colorado doesn't have flaws. There are rumblings on the Internet that the Centennial...
Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?
It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal
After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
Denver firefighter known as ‘racist rover’ fired for comments
A Denver firefighter known by his nickname as the "racist rover" has been terminated by the city for offensive remarks he made to numerous co-workers.
Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - You don’t have to hit the jackpot to become a millionaire when playing Mega Millions. The Colorado Lottery is reporting someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million in the Castle Rock area back on Nov. 21, 2022. The winner chose not to be publicly identified other than by Pam H. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K off Wolfensberger Road. Click here to track winners.
Forecast intensifies, calling for 24 inches in 48 hours on some Colorado peaks
The National Weather Service snow forecast for the next couple days in Colorado has been upgraded, now showing the potential for up to 24 inches of snow on some peaks between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning. Peaks in the area of Steamboat Springs, Aspen, and Silverton will likely get hit...
Where does your 10 cents from Colorado bag fee go?
At the start of 2023, stores across Colorado started charging a 10-cent fee for plastic bags.
Colorado’s Lowest Point Compared To Its Highest Point
Colorado has it going on when it comes to the highest and lowest points in the state. Even when we're low, we're high. Check out the lowest and highest points in the Centennial State. Put simply, even when we're at our lowest, we're still higher than the highest points in...
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
Four Colorado Big Lots Closing, Grand Junction Store Survives For Now
Four Big Lots stores in Colorado are closing this month, leaving Grand Junction shoppers to wonder about the fate of their local store on North Avenue. Grand Junction Has Seen Its Share of Closures On North Avenue. Any time big-name retail stores announce closures, local communities hold their breath in...
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
Check Out (or Check Into) Colorado’s Funky Catbird Hotel
Whether you're traveling from out of town or planning a relaxing staycation, there are endless options when it comes to unique places to book a room in Colorado. This hotel is a creative escape in the heart of Denver. To get a glimpse at another unique boutique hotel in downtown...
