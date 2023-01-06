ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado-made whiskey ranked near top of national '100 best' list

There are plenty of great spots to find whiskey in Colorado, but according to Fred Minnick's 'Top 100' list, one variety is a cut above the rest. Over two rounds of a blind taste test, Minnick narrowed down his 100 top whiskeys to a top 15, with one Colorado whiskey included in this final round of scoring. After a final round of testing and averaging scores from all three rounds, Boulder Spirits' Colorado Straight Bourbon 5 Year (officially called Boulder Spirits Cask Strength Bourbon) landed in 10th place.
Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?

They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?

It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal

After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - You don’t have to hit the jackpot to become a millionaire when playing Mega Millions. The Colorado Lottery is reporting someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million in the Castle Rock area back on Nov. 21, 2022. The winner chose not to be publicly identified other than by Pam H. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K off Wolfensberger Road. Click here to track winners.
Check Out (or Check Into) Colorado’s Funky Catbird Hotel

Whether you're traveling from out of town or planning a relaxing staycation, there are endless options when it comes to unique places to book a room in Colorado. This hotel is a creative escape in the heart of Denver. To get a glimpse at another unique boutique hotel in downtown...
DENVER, CO
