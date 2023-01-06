Read full article on original website
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
The 1919 Train Collision That Killed 23 in Maine’s Piscataquis County
Maine is known for being a relatively safe state. Very few natural disasters occur, poisonous animals and insects don't typically call Maine home, and crime rates are always some of the lowest in the country. However, it doesn't mean we are completely without horrible accidents and catastrophic happenings. One of...
If You Thought Tick Season Was Over in Maine, Guess Again
Just when you thought tick season was over, you may have found some ticks on yourself or your pets as you enjoyed the outdoor winter in January. CBS 13's Charlie Lopresti was out with his kids and dog on Tuesday and posted a picture to Facebook of one of four ticks that his kids found on the family dog.
This Maine Pizza Went on a 9+ Hour Delivery to a Super Fan in New Jersey
When I moved away from Maine for a few years, I mourned a handful of restaurants. I used to wish I could get a Bruce’s Burrito overnight shipped to me and I would do some crazy things for Pat’s Pizza. A favorite food from a specific restaurant is...
Here’s 50 Restaurants That Mainers Want to Try in 2023
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, social media post...you get the point. It's fun, adventurous, and always satisfies the pallet. While...
No Winter in Sight for Maine as Forecast Promises Abnormal Warmth and Rain
To say it has been the strangest of winters in Maine would be an understatement. Nearly a third of the way through January and the biggest event of the winter has been a rain and wind storm that left behind flooding, fallen trees, and plenty of power outages. Most of Maine has seen at least a dusting of snow or two, but where are the big, all-day snowstorms? Not coming any time soon, that's for sure.
What Is the Minimum Wage in Maine?
Let me start off by saying that there are so many jobs right now everywhere. Maine is no exception. Literally, every place that I went to, in one day, had a "we're hiring" sign on the door or window. But really, I am not kidding. Whether you are looking for...
Despite What You May Think, These 3 New England States Have Some of the Best Drivers
I've heard it time and time again, New Englanders don't know how to drive. Well, I mostly hear that Massholes (Massachusetts residents) don't know how to drive. Honestly, I think there are bad drivers in every state. I am going, to be honest with you, Mainers are not the best drivers when it comes to merging on the highway or when it comes to using their blinkers (turning signals).
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses
Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
Can You Believe You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away These 3 Items In Maine?
If you don't see it, it doesn't exist, right? WRONG. Every thing you throw away is bound to go somewhere and believe it or not their are items that you are not allowed to simply toss in the garbage bin in Maine. If you do not dispose of these 3...
Top 10 Highest Paid Executives of Public Companies in Maine
It's good to be an executive at IDEXX or WEX. Let's get something straight right out of the gate. I am not judging. Not being an executive, I cannot begin to imagine the pressure and responsibilities some of these executives have. So, I'm sure they earn every nickel of these amazing salaries. Am I surprised at some of these salaries? Sure I am. It's only because when I think of Maine and wages, millions usually aren't in those thoughts. These are salaries of 2021 - not 2022. Some positions have changed, which means their salary may be different too. But in 2021, these 10 were some of the highest-paid people in Maine. Let's break down what the top 10 highest-paid executives of public companies in Maine earned.
Looking for 60 Bigs for 60 Littles in 60 Days in Southern Maine
Have you ever thought of mentoring a little one in Maine?. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine (BBBSSM) launched their biggest and most ambitious campaign yet to try and recruit more mentors in Southern Maine, especially men. 60 Bigs in 60 Days will kick off 2023 by expanding their volunteer pipeline, moving Littles off the waiting list, and letting people know what Big Brothers Big Sister of Southern Maine is all about.
These Are the Oldest Counties in New Hampshire
It's always interesting to learn more about the towns that make up our beloved state. A recent look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
Here’s How Easy it is to Get a Real ID in Maine
The Real ID Act was passed by the United States Congress in 2005 after the events of 9/11 as a way to implement new federal standards of security for state-issued driver's licenses, among other things. It's been pushed back and back again ever since 2007, and the latest pushback happened...
Unique Maine Airbnb on a Dairy Farm Lets You Snuggle With Adorable Goats
As a state that has so much to offer, you can find Airbnbs in Maine that are unique, and charming, offer hands-on experiences, and spectacular views. Whether you want to be in the mountains tucked away from fast-paced life, sitting on the ocean basking in the sea breeze, or experiencing the unique lifestyle of barn life, you can find it here in Maine.
How to Ski in Maine on a Budget
Skiing and snowboarding are far from accessible for everyone. Winter sports require expensive gear, day or season passes that cost a fortune, have absurdly priced food, and are far drives that cost you gas or a place to stay overnight. I had always wanted to ski growing up but my...
Your Unwanted Holiday Gifts Could Give a Boost to Moms Around Maine
Most of us run into it every single holiday season. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or a combination of the three, there's a chance that we end up with gifts that we have too much of, no use for, or no interest in. If we're decent humans, the gift-givers...
Why is a 19-Year-Old Mainer Riding a Unicycle from Maine to Florida?
I went to school in Burlington, Vermont, for a few years and there was a kid named Scott who used to ride a unicycle everywhere he went. If you saw a unicycle in the distance, then you knew Scott was on the move. If you happen to see a unicycle...
WATCH: Maine Snowplows Performing ‘Ballet’ to ‘The Nutcracker’ Is Pure Winter Magic
On today’s episode of “Things You’ve Never Seen Before”, Maine snowplows conducted a beautiful version of "The Nutcracker" ballet, kind of by accident. Well, I don’t know your life, maybe you’ve seen snowplows doing ballet but I highly doubt it. While listening to “The...
