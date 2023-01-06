It's good to be an executive at IDEXX or WEX. Let's get something straight right out of the gate. I am not judging. Not being an executive, I cannot begin to imagine the pressure and responsibilities some of these executives have. So, I'm sure they earn every nickel of these amazing salaries. Am I surprised at some of these salaries? Sure I am. It's only because when I think of Maine and wages, millions usually aren't in those thoughts. These are salaries of 2021 - not 2022. Some positions have changed, which means their salary may be different too. But in 2021, these 10 were some of the highest-paid people in Maine. Let's break down what the top 10 highest-paid executives of public companies in Maine earned.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO