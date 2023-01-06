'I want my $14 back': Residents complain recycling just gets tossed with rest of trash

Some St. Louis City residents are demanding a refund for the $14-a-month recycling fee the city collects, amid growing reports that most of the garbage and recycling is getting combined into the same trash trucks.

City resident Wilma White tells KMOX she thinks it's not right to be automatically charged for a service that isn't being rendered.

“I think that’s an overcharge for the citizens and if they’re gonna use the recycle bin, they need to recycle it in a separate container,” she said. “I want my $14 back.”

The mayor's office says the city is only dumping recycling in the trash when it appears residents have already contaminated recycling dumpsters with bags of garbage. But reports have persisted across the city about trash trucks routinely combining garbage and recycling.

