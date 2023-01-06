ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

'I want my $14 back': Residents complain recycling just gets tossed with rest of trash

 4 days ago

Some St. Louis City residents are demanding a refund for the $14-a-month recycling fee the city collects, amid growing reports that most of the garbage and recycling is getting combined into the same trash trucks.

City resident Wilma White tells KMOX she thinks it's not right to be automatically charged for a service that isn't being rendered.

“I think that’s an overcharge for the citizens and if they’re gonna use the recycle bin, they need to recycle it in a separate container,” she said. “I want my $14 back.”

The mayor's office says the city is only dumping recycling in the trash when it appears residents have already contaminated recycling dumpsters with bags of garbage. But reports have persisted across the city about trash trucks routinely combining garbage and recycling.

Comments / 16

Steve Reynolds
4d ago

How do they know it’s contaminated, if the lid is closed? They don’t get out of the truck to check.

Walter Johnson Jr
4d ago

The city been found a way to get the money back from us with their wasteful spending, In the past we as residents were paying trash pick up with real estate taxes, Now with all their wasteful spending of our tax dollars. They are using trash and recycling as a way to get the taxpayers money.... think about it!!

Brionna Abermatjy
4d ago

Well if they separate the trash from the recycling stuff then it wouldn't be combine the main reason they have 2 trash bins duhhhhhh🤣🤣🤣

