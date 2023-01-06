ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration announces nearly $4B in new military aid for Ukraine

By Laura Kelly
 4 days ago

The Biden administration on Friday announced $3.75 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine and other countries related to Russia’s more than 10-month war.

The assistance package directs the Department of Defense to draw down from its stockpiles $2.85 billion in military equipment, and that is set to include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

The lightly armored and tracked vehicles provide medium- and long-range firepower, with the capability of destroying other military vehicles, including tanks.

Ukrainian officials have pressed the U.S. and its European partners to send tanks and armored vehicles to Kyiv. France and Germany have recently committed to sending armored vehicles to Ukraine and the U.S. has earlier provided funds for partner countries to send refurbished tanks to Kyiv.

The U.S. will also be sending artillery systems, armored personnel carriers, surface to air missiles and ammunition to Ukraine as part of the $2.85 billion drawdown from the Pentagon.

The funds also include $225 million in Foreign Military Financing to go towards Ukraine building its “long-term capacity and support modernization,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

This will be used “to cover wartime requirements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Blinken said, and may also be used to support the sustainment of equipment previously provided to Ukraine.

The new military funding marks the 29th drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021.

But another part of the nearly $4 billion drawdown includes $682 million in Foreign Military Financing to European partner countries and allies “to help incentivize and backfill donations of military equipment to Ukraine.”

Blinken said this funding will also be used to build the capacities of U.S.-partner countries impacted by Russia’s war in Ukraine, to include enhancing partner military integration with NATO, strengthen defensive cyber capabilities and “increase professionalization and modernization of security forces.”

