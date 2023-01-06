ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

fox35orlando.com

Sanford families take first step in suing the city for Hurricane Ian damages

SANFORD, Fla. - It’s been 104 days since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. On Wednesday, there are people in Sanford still out of their homes. We first told you about Lily Court on Halloween. The street is miles from the nearest flood zone, yet the neighborhood found itself under three feet of water. Seven families affected have sent letters of intent to the city asking for reimbursement for the damages. They claim the flooding could have been prevented.
SANFORD, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Pedestrian killed in crash by U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange in Ormond Beach

A pedestrian died on U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach Monday morning after a 63-year-old Daytona Beach man struck him with his pickup truck, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The crash took place by the U.S. 1 and I-95 interchange at 5:20 a.m. FHP reported the pedestrian was walking within the travel lanes of U.S. 1, not in a marked crosswalk, when he entered the northbound lane in the direct path of the Daytona Beach man's truck and was hit.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

20-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fal. – A 20-year-old man killed late Monday in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach, police said. The fatal shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Tucker Street, between North Nova Road and U.S. 1. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Daytona Beach police said officers were...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wmfe.org

UPDATE: In New Smyrna Beach, leaders vote unanimously to pause new residential development to assess hurricane impacts

Across central Florida, communities are considering how to move forward after hurricanes Ian and Nicole left widespread flooding and damage. In New Smyrna Beach, leaders voted unanimously Tuesday to pause new residential development while they examine hurricane impacts. Freddie Bowlin lost a lot when Hurricane Ian dropped a monumental 21...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Paper towel dispenser stolen at local fast food restaurant

7:15 p.m. — 1300 block of Hand Avenue, Ormond Beach. Vandalism. A fast-food restaurant employee was sitting in the back office, which is near the men's restroom, when he heard the paper towel dispenser being utilized. According to a police report, the machine emits a loud sound when it is dispensing paper towels.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Bunnell man charged after allegedly throwing paver at dog

A Bunnell man was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 7 after allegedly hitting a dog with a landscaping paver. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was called out to a home on the 6600 block of Tangerine Avenue in Bunnell on Saturday afternoon. A woman at the home called deputies after a man, John Vincent Benning, 56, threw the stone at the dog, according to the arrest report.
BUNNELL, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

One Dead, One Injured in Port Orange Shooting

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - One individual is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Port Orange that apparently stemmed from a domestic disturbance. The Port Orange Police Department described an incident between a couple in their home on Saturday at around 8:30 pm. The nature of the conversation that...
PORT ORANGE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Danny Peyton

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Lance corporal/anti-tank assaultman. Hometown: Leesburg, Virginia. Danny Peyton was an apprentice carpenter before enlisting in the Marine Corps. In the Corps, he was assigned to Camp Lejeune,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Trio of homeowners would like to pay their own money to move public boardwalk

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — A battle over exactly what money can buy is coming to a head in St. Augustine Beach. A trio of homeowners in a private, gated neighborhood want to pay to move a public boardwalk. They want to fork over $600,000 of their own money to make sure it’s not so close to their fence line. Now, the community is coming out en masse to fight it.
SAINT AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Ex-Palm Coast Doctor Facing Rape and Deceit Allegations Says He Was Never Served

A year and a half after a civil lawsuit was filed against him, claiming he deceived, drugged and raped a woman, Dr. Gerard Abate says he was never served. In June 2021 a woman identified as M.D. sued Abate, a physician who was living in Palm Coast at the time, alleging he had deceived her on a dating site by falsely claiming he was single, and that he had drugged and raped her during a date at his Cinnamon Beach Way condo, when he also allegedly exposed her to a sexually transmitted disease. (See: “Woman Claiming She was Drugged and Raped Sues Palm Coast Doctor Gerard Abate.”)
PALM COAST, FL

