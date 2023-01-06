ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

One Upstate NY town nominated for best public square in America

Town squares are often considered the heart of communities and one Upstate New York city has been nominated as having one of the best public squares in the United States. Corning, New York’s Centerway Square has been nominated by a panel of experts for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Public Square of 2023. The brick covered gathering place was voted the best in 2021 by USA Today Readers.
Q 105.7

Proven: New Yorkers Live Longer In These Two Upstate Counties

For centuries, man has looked for the Fountain of Youth. Drinking water from and bathing in this mythical spring is supposed to keep you young forever, even to the point of eternal life. Explorers have looked for the Fountain of Youth in the Bahamas, Florida, and Japan, but those waters might actually be in Upstate New York.
The Whale 99.1 FM

How To Help Bring Ames Department Stores Back to Binghamton

It’s official – the much loved and very missed Ames department stores are coming back and now; you have an opportunity to help Binghamton get its own store. On December 12, 2022, we shared with you that we stumbled on a website that vaguely indicated that Ames department stores might be revived although, at that time there was very little to go on and we couldn’t say for certain.
103.9 The Breeze

Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!

There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
The Whale 99.1 FM

Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops

Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
Oswego County Today

This Week With Claudia

ALBANY – Following is a copy of New York State Assemblywoman Claudia Tenney’s weekly newsletter:. I made a commitment to the residents of New York’s 24th District that we would be ready to serve you on day one of the new Congress, and I am honored that we have made good on this promise.
Hot 99.1

New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout

As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

