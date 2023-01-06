Read full article on original website
One Upstate NY town nominated for best public square in America
Town squares are often considered the heart of communities and one Upstate New York city has been nominated as having one of the best public squares in the United States. Corning, New York’s Centerway Square has been nominated by a panel of experts for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Public Square of 2023. The brick covered gathering place was voted the best in 2021 by USA Today Readers.
Proven: New Yorkers Live Longer In These Two Upstate Counties
For centuries, man has looked for the Fountain of Youth. Drinking water from and bathing in this mythical spring is supposed to keep you young forever, even to the point of eternal life. Explorers have looked for the Fountain of Youth in the Bahamas, Florida, and Japan, but those waters might actually be in Upstate New York.
How To Help Bring Ames Department Stores Back to Binghamton
It’s official – the much loved and very missed Ames department stores are coming back and now; you have an opportunity to help Binghamton get its own store. On December 12, 2022, we shared with you that we stumbled on a website that vaguely indicated that Ames department stores might be revived although, at that time there was very little to go on and we couldn’t say for certain.
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
Legendary Author Stephen King Viscously Trolls Upstate New York
Many are confused as to why a legendary author would troll Upstate New York. Legendary author Stephen King tweeted on Friday trolling the Republican party and Upstate New York. Stephen King Trolls Upstate New York. "The Speakership is like that old joke: First prize is a week in Utica. Second...
Fuddy Duddy’s in Owego Awarded $1.8M to Create Expanded Operation
A Tioga County business is moving forward with plans to create what's described as "an immersive confectionary" experience. Fuddy Duddy's Confectionary in Owego has been preparing plans for a big expansion project. The store at 27 Lake Street opened in 2019. Owners Stephen and Kimberly Cruty last year acquired four...
National Study Reveals New York Residents are Fleeing in Record Numbers
Baby if that's movin' up, then I'm movin' out. Whatever the reason may be, New Yorkers are feeling like they're in a Billy Joel song right now. According to a national survey by United Van Lines, the Empire State is one of the leaders in outward movement at #3. The only states that have more residents leaving are:
Do You Really Live In “Upstate” New York? [WATCH]
It’s been an argument since the dawn of time - or at least since the formation of the thirteen colonies. Which part of New York State is - technically speaking - UPSTATE New York?. Most New Yorkers have experienced the following conversation with someone who lives in another state:
Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!
There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
Best new hotels in the world include three peaceful stays in Upstate NY
If you’ve got the post-holiday itch to travel, a list of the best new hotels that opened in 2022 has just been released by national publication Travel + Leisure (T+L) and three properties in Upstate New York have been included. The list of 100 hotels spans across 35 countries...
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops
Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
Undetectable Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes
An undetectable cancer-causing gas has been found in an alarming number of homes in New York State. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family. A new report says Randon has been detected in many homes across New York State. Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes.
Learn How to Actually Use Your Ice Scraper to Beat the New York Winter
I might be a Binghamton, New York winter novice, but I'm willing to bet almost everybody didn't know the proper way to get ice off your windshield in the morning. According to an article on life hacker by A.A. Newton, those little ridges on the back side of your ice scraper are actually supposed to be used for something really important.
‘Camp Oswego’ in Windsor for sale
Don't let the name fool you. Camp Oswego is actually near Windsor and it's currently for sale.
This Week With Claudia
ALBANY – Following is a copy of New York State Assemblywoman Claudia Tenney’s weekly newsletter:. I made a commitment to the residents of New York’s 24th District that we would be ready to serve you on day one of the new Congress, and I am honored that we have made good on this promise.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
‘Deceitful’ Pet Zone in Upstate forced to Reimburse Vet Bills from 2014
If you bought an animal from Pet Zone anytime after 2014, you may be entitled to a full reimbursement of vet bills as a result of the company's misleading and deceptive business practices. New York Attorney General Letitia James didn't hold back on social media today when an agreement was...
New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout
As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
