JERSEY CITY, NJ - In order to evaluate future maintenance issues for the Hudson Bergen Light Rail, New Jersey Transit will host a virtual forum on Wednesday, January 11, at 11 a.m. EST for industry professionals to learn more about the procurement process for the operation and maintenance for the rail system. Since its inception in 2000, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail has operated under the initial design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) contract. As that contract gets set to expire in the coming years, NJ TRANSIT is evaluating all options on how best to continue delivering high-quality operation and maintenance of the system. “The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail...

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO