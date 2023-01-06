Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
13 Basic tips on how to buy your own house within a year while renting an apartment in NYCKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
JCFamilies exec. dir. to challenge Aponte-Lipski for Jersey City county commissioner seat
JCFamilies Executive Director Mamta Singh has announced a June 6th primary challenge to Hudson County Commissioner Yraida Aponte-Lipski in Jersey City’s 4th District. “I’m running for County Commissioner because I believe that the people of District 4 deserve to live in a county that is affordable, safe, and resilient to the challenges the future holds,” she said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council debates Solomon’s proposal to require overtime and audit reports
The Jersey City Council debated the merits of Ward E Councilman James Solomon’s proposal to tighten up the budget by requiring overtime and audit reports from each department at yesterday’s caucus meeting. “It was an attempt to … prevent one of the mistakes in last year’s budget,” he...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County commissioners again name Vainieri chair for record-tying 7th year in a row
The Hudson County Board of Commissioners again named Anthony Vainieri their chair for a record-tying 7th year in a row, only the second person to do after Sal Vega held the post between 1999 and 2006. Vega, also a former West New York mayor and state assemblyman, held the county...
HCDO announces endorsements for legislature and county executive
Numerous Hudson County Democratic leaders and hundreds of supporters showed up on Saturday, January 7 for the official announcement of the party’s endorsements for the new 32nd and 33rd Legislative District seats post-legislative redistricting and for County Executive in the June Democratic Primary. Hudson County Democratic Organization Chairman (HCDO)...
hudsoncountyview.com
Sires formally launches West New York mayoral run, nearly guaranteeing 3-way dance
Former U.S. Rep. Albio Sires has formally launched his bid for West New York mayor, a post he held between 1995 and 2006, which will nearly guarantee a three-way dance for the seat. “Being the Mayor of West New York has been the greatest job I’ve ever had. Only in...
hudsoncountyview.com
Roque expected to announce another run for West New York mayor on January 19th
Former West New York Mayor Felix Roque is expected to announce another bid for office on January 19th, based on a post he wrote on Instagram yesterday. “Dear friends, I am personally inviting you to my political event been held January 19, 2023 at 6P.M. Las Palmas Restaurant 6153 Bergenline Avenue, West New York, New Jersey,” Roque’s post says.
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Chaparro: ‘My work isn’t done in the Assembly, and it won’t be done when my term ends’
Outgoing Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro (D-33) has indicated that she plans on serving her constituents until her term ends at the end of the year, vowing to still aid her community after the fact, in light of the county Democrats backing John Allen for Assembly. “While my work is far from...
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Medical Center names Dr. Ije Akunyili new chief medical officer
The Jersey City Medical Center has named Dr. Ije Akunyili as their new chief medical officer, the first African American medical professional to serve in that role. “Her experience managing multi-specialty physician groups in integrated health care systems will help support Jersey City Medical Center in providing comprehensive health care throughout the community,” RWJBarnabas Health Executive Vice President/Chief Medical and Quality Officer Dr. Any Anderson said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York coach charged with entering girls’ locker room, sending inappropriate messages
The Memorial High School girls’ varsity basketball coach in West New York has been charged with entering the girls’ locker room, as well as sending inappropriate messages on social media, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Ariel Alava, 41, of West New York, is charged with one count...
Industry Professionals Invited to Forum on Future of Hudson Bergen Light Rail
JERSEY CITY, NJ - In order to evaluate future maintenance issues for the Hudson Bergen Light Rail, New Jersey Transit will host a virtual forum on Wednesday, January 11, at 11 a.m. EST for industry professionals to learn more about the procurement process for the operation and maintenance for the rail system. Since its inception in 2000, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail has operated under the initial design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) contract. As that contract gets set to expire in the coming years, NJ TRANSIT is evaluating all options on how best to continue delivering high-quality operation and maintenance of the system. “The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail...
Irvington takes another stab at limiting access to public records
After taking an 82-year-old woman to court for filing too many records requests, Irvington is again trying to limit transparency. The post Irvington takes another stab at limiting access to public records appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
3 of NYC’s best hot dog joints are actually in N.J., national site says
New Jerseyans are understandably proud of their state’s hot dog culture. From Italian hot dogs in West Orange to Texas weiners throughout North Jersey and of course the deep-fried delight known as “rippers,” New Jersey loves it dogs. And a city that knows a thing or two about hot dogs is taking notice.
Jersey City to settle 2016 police brutality lawsuit for $300K
Jersey City will pay a man $300,000 to settle a police brutality lawsuit that stemmed from an incident more than six years ago in which he suffered a broken eye socket during his arrest. The 11-page federal suit, filed in 2018, said Antoin Morrieson was walking in the area of...
Morris County Government Reorganizes for 2023
Morris County officials were sworn in on January 6 in the county's official reorganization ceremony for the new year. Morris County Commissioner John Krickus was sworn in tonight as the 2023 Director of the Board of County Commissioners after fellow board members Douglas Cabana, Thomas Mastrangelo, and Christine Myers were sworn into new, three-year terms and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon was sworn into another term.
Busy commercial stretch of Kennedy Boulevard to receive $7.2 million pedestrian safety makeover
A small, congested commercial section of Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City’s Journal Square is headed for a $7.2 million safety overhaul. The stretch of the four-lane county-owned road, between the Loew’s Jersey theater and the VIP Diner at Bergen Avenue, is crammed with small stores and businesses, as well as some empty storefronts.
hudsoncountyview.com
CarePoint and Alaris reach mutual settlement over Bayonne Medical Center lawsuit
CarePoint Health and Alaris Health have reached a mutual settlement over a Bayonne Medical Center lawsuit filed by the former back in January 2020 that alleged the latter wanted to convert the BMC into a nursing home. “Settling this matter with Alaris Health has been a top priority since I...
hobokengirl.com
Bourke Street Bakery is Now Open in Jersey City
Bourke Street Bakery officially opened its Jersey City location on December 3rd and The Hoboken Girl. Since the signs were first posted under The Hendrix apartments, we’ve been anxiously waiting for this Australian bakery to open. Bourke Street Bakery lives up to the hype and we are so excited to bring this spot to your attention. Keep reading for our full review of the new Bourke Street Bakery and to discover what you can’t miss on the menu.
Comments / 0