Jersey City, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

JCFamilies exec. dir. to challenge Aponte-Lipski for Jersey City county commissioner seat

JCFamilies Executive Director Mamta Singh has announced a June 6th primary challenge to Hudson County Commissioner Yraida Aponte-Lipski in Jersey City’s 4th District. “I’m running for County Commissioner because I believe that the people of District 4 deserve to live in a county that is affordable, safe, and resilient to the challenges the future holds,” she said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

HCDO announces endorsements for legislature and county executive

Numerous Hudson County Democratic leaders and hundreds of supporters showed up on Saturday, January 7 for the official announcement of the party’s endorsements for the new 32nd and 33rd Legislative District seats post-legislative redistricting and for County Executive in the June Democratic Primary. Hudson County Democratic Organization Chairman (HCDO)...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Roque expected to announce another run for West New York mayor on January 19th

Former West New York Mayor Felix Roque is expected to announce another bid for office on January 19th, based on a post he wrote on Instagram yesterday. “Dear friends, I am personally inviting you to my political event been held January 19, 2023 at 6P.M. Las Palmas Restaurant 6153 Bergenline Avenue, West New York, New Jersey,” Roque’s post says.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.

I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
TRENTON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Medical Center names Dr. Ije Akunyili new chief medical officer

The Jersey City Medical Center has named Dr. Ije Akunyili as their new chief medical officer, the first African American medical professional to serve in that role. “Her experience managing multi-specialty physician groups in integrated health care systems will help support Jersey City Medical Center in providing comprehensive health care throughout the community,” RWJBarnabas Health Executive Vice President/Chief Medical and Quality Officer Dr. Any Anderson said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Industry Professionals Invited to Forum on Future of Hudson Bergen Light Rail

JERSEY CITY, NJ - In order to evaluate future maintenance issues for the Hudson Bergen Light Rail, New Jersey Transit will host a virtual forum on Wednesday, January 11, at 11 a.m. EST for industry professionals to learn more about the procurement process for the operation and maintenance for the rail system. Since its inception in 2000, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail has operated under the initial design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) contract. As that contract gets set to expire in the coming years, NJ TRANSIT is evaluating all options on how best to continue delivering high-quality operation and maintenance of the system. “The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Morris County Government Reorganizes for 2023

Morris County officials were sworn in on January 6 in the county's official reorganization ceremony for the new year. Morris County Commissioner John Krickus was sworn in tonight as the 2023 Director of the Board of County Commissioners after fellow board members Douglas Cabana, Thomas Mastrangelo, and Christine Myers were sworn into new, three-year terms and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon was sworn into another term.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Bourke Street Bakery is Now Open in Jersey City

Bourke Street Bakery officially opened its Jersey City location on December 3rd and The Hoboken Girl. Since the signs were first posted under The Hendrix apartments, we’ve been anxiously waiting for this Australian bakery to open. Bourke Street Bakery lives up to the hype and we are so excited to bring this spot to your attention. Keep reading for our full review of the new Bourke Street Bakery and to discover what you can’t miss on the menu.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

