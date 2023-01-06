Read full article on original website
WBTM
Danville Police Investigating Accident Involving Pedestrian and School Bus
The Danville Police Department is investigating a traffic crash involving a Danville Public Schools bus and a pedestrian. At 2:53 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the police department responded near the intersection of S. Main St. and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by school bus number 31.
Danville firefighters respond to house fire on West Thomas Street
DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department (DFD) says it went to a house fire on West Thomas Street on Monday night. Firefighters say they found the blaze in the basement. Crews report they put the fire out quickly. DFD says while in the home they installed new smoke detectors for the family. There […]
WSLS
43-year-old airlifted after being hit by a school bus in Danville, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – A 43-year-old was airlifted after being hit by a Danville Public Schools bus on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Danville Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2:53 p.m., police said they responded near the intersection of South Main Street and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a Danville Public Schools bus.
NRVNews
Little River Road Crash
At approximately 7:40 AM on January 8th, 2023 the NRV 911 Center received a call in reference to a motor vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Little River Rd. in Montgomery County. The accident was reported to have involved an overturned vehicle in the Little River. Sheriff’s Deputies as...
WSLS
Man dies in Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Sunday night, according to police. Authorities said they were called around 9:40 p.m. Sunday about a possible shooting in the 800 block of 30th Street NW. When officers arrived, they said they found an unresponsive...
Piney Forest Road closes for emergency sewer repairs in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike will be closed for emergency sewer repairs, according to the City of Danville. The city says the repairs will be for the sewer tap at the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. This will result in all southbound lanes closing […]
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-460 W in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke. As of 5:46 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures...
WSLS
Carilion psychiatrist provides insight after police say Virginia 6-year-old shot his teacher
ROANOKE, Va. – After a school shooting in Virginia where police say a six-year-old intentionally shot his teacher, the same question keeps being asked: how could this happen?. 10 News spoke with a local psychiatrist to get answers to that question on the minds of parents across the Commonwealth.
WSLS
19-year-old man dead after crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a 19-year-old man dead in Montgomery County Sunday morning. Authorities say around 7:40 a.m., the NRV 911 Center received a call in reference to a crash in the 3100 block of Little River Rd.
wfmynews2.com
Man stabs two women inside home after altercation in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wiinston-Salem police responded to East Sixteenth Street in reference to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m. Monday. They found Tracy Kellum, 48, and Leanne Cutlip, 38, inside suffering from stab wounds and cuts. Futher investigation revealed that they got into an altercation with William Cundiff, Jr.
Danville Police/VSP release report as part of Youngkin operation to cut crime
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department and Virginia State Police have announced they have teamed up to address the challenge of reducing violent crime. The partnership is part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. “The Operation Bold Blue Line initiative with the Virginia State Police is a true partnership. Working […]
wfmynews2.com
Man robs Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden; Police searching for suspect
EDEN, N.C. — A man robbed Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden Monday, according to Eden police. The Eden Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Officers responded to South Hamilton Street for an armed robbery Monday. When they...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Co. Sheriffs ask for the community’s help in solving theft
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man that might be involved in a theft on Sandy Ford Road on Jan. 3. Details about the incident are limited at this time. The Bedford County Sheriff’s...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell County deputies search for a person who stole a truck
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a person that allegedly stole a truck from a business on Lynchburg Highway on Friday, Jan. 6. Deputies say the person was caught on surveillance video stealing a 2009 F-150 truck around 1...
WBTM
City of Danville Hosting White Mill Groundbreaking Ceremony on Thursday
The City of Danville and The Alexander Company invite the community to celebrate White Mill’s exciting progress in a groundbreaking ceremony taking place on Thursday, January 12th, at the project site of 424 Memorial Drive. In a public-private partnership with the Danville Industrial Development Authority (“IDA”), The Alexander Company...
WDBJ7.com
Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alleghany County woman who abducted a child from a church in Giles County has been sentenced to prison time. Nancy Fridley pleaded guilty to charges of abduction of a child and child neglect in July of 2022. Fridley was sentenced to 25 years in...
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
yadkinripple.com
Cash, cocaine seized in Jonesville
The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Jonesville man on Jan. 4 following a traffic stop on Windsor Road in Hamptonville. The stop was part of a narcotics investigation and authorities reported that the driver, 46-year old Arnulfo Torres Aguilera, was in possession of cocaine. A search warrant was...
