DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department (DFD) says it went to a house fire on West Thomas Street on Monday night. Firefighters say they found the blaze in the basement. Crews report they put the fire out quickly. DFD says while in the home they installed new smoke detectors for the family. There […]

DANVILLE, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO