Wichita Falls, TX

Man gets 7 years for child porn plea

By Larry Statser
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qw1k_0k62w0zw00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A 35-year-old Wichita Falls man got a 7-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to two of the 20 counts of possession or promotion of child pornography filed in 2019.

The sentence is seven years on each plea, but they will be served consecutively.

Previous Story: Wichita Falls man jailed on 20 counts of possession of child pornography

Danny Lynn Morton is back in jail awaiting transfer to prison after his plea on Friday, January 6, 2023, in 78th District Court.

He spent about a day in jail after posting his $200,000 bonds following his arrest in December 2019.

Wichita Falls police served a search warrant January of 2017 after an investigation began in late 2016.

One arrested after pursuit, manhunt in Wichita Co.

Investigators said it took several months to decode the mass of digital data containing child pornography and get it organized for the arrest warrant.

