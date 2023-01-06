Read full article on original website
WSAW
Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point is heading to trial
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20-year-old Stevens Point man who was charged with attempted homicide after he was accused of stabbing a woman and her child will go to trial. Elier Bravo De Leon remains in the Portage County Jail on $5 million cash bond following the Dec. 20 incident. Police said a 32-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child were injured.
antigotimes.com
Warrant of the Week
The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Cory W. Resch 29 years old. Resch is. wanted for failure to appear felony threat to law enforcement, OWI 4th and PAC 4th. Also,. additional warrants for operating after being revoked and failure to install an IID. Those with. information on his...
94.3 Jack FM
Full Scale Police Response To Shawano Walmart
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons — including a knife and a gun — were involved.
2 Wausau alders issue call for action on homelessness as anger rises, challenges continue
Two City Council members are asking for a special meeting to discuss the way Wausau is responding to homelessness, as public attention and anger continues to bubble in the community. Gary Gisselman, who represents Wausau’s Dist. 5, and Tom Kilian, representing Dist. 3, will formally ask the full council on...
wearegreenbay.com
Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Arrested for Fleeing From an Officer
A 20-year-old Marshfield man was arrested after he attempted to elude an officer. According to the Marshfield Police Department, on Saturday, January 7th, the man's vehicle became disabled after he lost control and put his vehicle in a ditch. The man was transported to Wood County Jail. A citation was...
Blood Trail Through Woods Leads Wisconsin Police To Suspect
The man is now faces multiple charges, including fleeing/eluding.
WSAW
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin deputies follow blood trail into woods after 100+mph pursuit ended in crash, suspect in custody
SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in central Wisconsin has a 62-year-old man in custody on requested charges that include fleeing/eluding and OWI (10th offense), after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it in a ditch following a pursuit with deputies. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office,...
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
cwbradio.com
Members of State's Finance Committee Block DNR Plan to Preserve Northern Wisconsin Forest
(AP) Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties....
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the home is on Pike Lake Road. The original version listed the location as Pine Lake Road. Wausau Pilot & Review regrets the error. Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
wpr.org
'Dream coming to life': Miss America from Wisconsin talks win on stage, advocacy for nuclear power
The newly crowned Miss America, Grace Stanke, said she wants to spend her term promoting nuclear power as a cleaner way to reduce fossil fuel emissions. "It doesn't use a lot of land," said Stanke, a Wausau native and University of Wisconsin-Madison senior studying nuclear engineering. "As our population continues to grow, we can continue to use that land for farming and agricultural purposes, and we can use that clean, zero-carbon energy coming from nuclear energy to power our cities."
spmetrowire.com
Chief: I-39 conditions are ‘Horrible…like an ice-skating rink’
What was initially called in as a single-vehicle rollover on Jan. 10 turned out to be an abandoned accident site. Portage Co. deputies and emergency crews from the Dewey Fire Department were called to mile marker 168 on I-39 for a report of a single-vehicle rollover at about 6:48 a.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle, a sedan, was found in the median on its roof.
