Mosinee, WI

WSAW

Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point is heading to trial

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20-year-old Stevens Point man who was charged with attempted homicide after he was accused of stabbing a woman and her child will go to trial. Elier Bravo De Leon remains in the Portage County Jail on $5 million cash bond following the Dec. 20 incident. Police said a 32-year-old woman and a 7-year-old child were injured.
STEVENS POINT, WI
antigotimes.com

Warrant of the Week

The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Cory W. Resch 29 years old. Resch is. wanted for failure to appear felony threat to law enforcement, OWI 4th and PAC 4th. Also,. additional warrants for operating after being revoked and failure to install an IID. Those with. information on his...
ANTIGO, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Full Scale Police Response To Shawano Walmart

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons — including a knife and a gun — were involved.
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
SHAWANO, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for Fleeing From an Officer

A 20-year-old Marshfield man was arrested after he attempted to elude an officer. According to the Marshfield Police Department, on Saturday, January 7th, the man's vehicle became disabled after he lost control and put his vehicle in a ditch. The man was transported to Wood County Jail. A citation was...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

1-5-23 drug bust-fdl

A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin

ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau

A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WAUSAU, WI
wpr.org

'Dream coming to life': Miss America from Wisconsin talks win on stage, advocacy for nuclear power

The newly crowned Miss America, Grace Stanke, said she wants to spend her term promoting nuclear power as a cleaner way to reduce fossil fuel emissions. "It doesn't use a lot of land," said Stanke, a Wausau native and University of Wisconsin-Madison senior studying nuclear engineering. "As our population continues to grow, we can continue to use that land for farming and agricultural purposes, and we can use that clean, zero-carbon energy coming from nuclear energy to power our cities."
WISCONSIN STATE
spmetrowire.com

Chief: I-39 conditions are ‘Horrible…like an ice-skating rink’

What was initially called in as a single-vehicle rollover on Jan. 10 turned out to be an abandoned accident site. Portage Co. deputies and emergency crews from the Dewey Fire Department were called to mile marker 168 on I-39 for a report of a single-vehicle rollover at about 6:48 a.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle, a sedan, was found in the median on its roof.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

