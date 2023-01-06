ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven Independent

Renaissance Landlord Fined Another $500﻿

A state judge fined local landlord Matthew Harp another $500 Tuesday for now-fixed housing code violations at one of his company’s Hill rental properties. That was the outcome of Harp’s latest appearance in New Haven’s housing court in a third-floor courtroom at 121 Elm St. State Superior...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs

A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday.  Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

New Haven seeks millions in state grants to remediate development properties

NEW HAVEN — The city and developers working on several key development projects that could transform city neighborhoods are hoping to use millions of dollars in state development grants to help clean up sites downtown, in the Dixwell neighborhood and on the former site of the Winchester firearms factory, among others.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Sewage Backup Shuts Downtown Public Library

The downtown main branch of the city’s public library closed early Monday after pipe repairs caused a bathroom-debilitating sewage backup. City spokesperson Len Speiller told the Independent that the disruption was related to repair work on a Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority sewage line on Elm and Temple Streets.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Amid controversies, Bridgeport school board weighs hiring 'crisis management' firm

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Board of Education is considering hiring a crisis management firm to help maintain the school district’s image. The school board could extend a three-year contract to a yet-to-be-identified public relations company tasked with mitigating and responding to “crisis situations,” according to board documents.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Bridgeport strikes deal with contractor on library cost overrun

BRIDGEPORT — City officials have agreed to pay local contractor Anthony Stewart around a third of the $500,000 worth of cost overruns he said he accrued building the new East End library that opened last year. The contractor and the municipal law department confirmed the deal this week, a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

Energy Assistance Program in Full Swing

With the winter season unraveling and the days being in the lower temperatures, Community Services is helping to ease the financial strains households may be facing through the state-led Energy Assistance program. Community Services does not spearhead the program alone, but rather acts as a facilitator in a multifaceted service...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
ctbites.com

Chef Damon Sawyer Opens 29 Markle Ct in Downtown Bridgeport

“Mixing records is very similar to balancing tastes if you can imagine that. The lows of a record are like beets to me. That funk, the color of it. It’s a deep sound. You add shallots, it’s like a string session. That was a major component into my transition to being a chef. I knew what balancing sound was. Same thing as ingredients.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True

Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
DANBURY, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Embattled Bloomfield Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne to retire in August after two years on the job

BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne will retire two tension-fraught years into a four-year contract. Hawthorne will step down from the position effective Aug. 30, according to a release issued Monday night by the Bloomfield Office of Strategic Communications and Government Affairs. Mayor Danielle C. Wong announced the news at the meeting of the Bloomfield Town Council on Monday night.
BLOOMFIELD, CT

