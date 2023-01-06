Read full article on original website
CT Toy Store Permanently Closing After 66 Years In Business
A toy store in Connecticut is set to close after decades in business. The Toy Chest, located in West Hartford, will permanently close after 66 years so the owner and managers can retire, according to a report from We-Ha.com.The store, located at 973 Farmington Ave., is set to close at the…
Renaissance Landlord Fined Another $500
A state judge fined local landlord Matthew Harp another $500 Tuesday for now-fixed housing code violations at one of his company’s Hill rental properties. That was the outcome of Harp’s latest appearance in New Haven’s housing court in a third-floor courtroom at 121 Elm St. State Superior...
Iconic CT Eatery Narrows Down Closing Date After 30 Years In Business
After announcing that it will be closing after 30 years in business, a popular restaurant in Connecticut is offering an update with a more specific time as to when customers can expect it to shut its doors. Earlier Report - Chowder Pot Of Hartford Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years I…
Eyewitness News
Bed, Bath & Beyond puts three CT locations on closings list amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Bed, Bath & Beyond stores were slated to close in Connecticut amid the company’s bankruptcy concerns. The locations were on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, Hartford Turnpike in Waterford, and the Ridgeway Shopping Center on Summer Street in Stamford. Channel 3 reported the Waterford and...
Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs
A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday. Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
darientimes.com
New Haven seeks millions in state grants to remediate development properties
NEW HAVEN — The city and developers working on several key development projects that could transform city neighborhoods are hoping to use millions of dollars in state development grants to help clean up sites downtown, in the Dixwell neighborhood and on the former site of the Winchester firearms factory, among others.
New Haven dispensary prepares to welcome recreational cannabis sales
A New Haven dispensary explains how they are preparing for the legalization of recreational cannabis sales starting this Tuesday.
Sewage Backup Shuts Downtown Public Library
The downtown main branch of the city’s public library closed early Monday after pipe repairs caused a bathroom-debilitating sewage backup. City spokesperson Len Speiller told the Independent that the disruption was related to repair work on a Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority sewage line on Elm and Temple Streets.
darientimes.com
Amid controversies, Bridgeport school board weighs hiring 'crisis management' firm
BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Board of Education is considering hiring a crisis management firm to help maintain the school district’s image. The school board could extend a three-year contract to a yet-to-be-identified public relations company tasked with mitigating and responding to “crisis situations,” according to board documents.
darientimes.com
Bridgeport strikes deal with contractor on library cost overrun
BRIDGEPORT — City officials have agreed to pay local contractor Anthony Stewart around a third of the $500,000 worth of cost overruns he said he accrued building the new East End library that opened last year. The contractor and the municipal law department confirmed the deal this week, a...
zip06.com
Energy Assistance Program in Full Swing
With the winter season unraveling and the days being in the lower temperatures, Community Services is helping to ease the financial strains households may be facing through the state-led Energy Assistance program. Community Services does not spearhead the program alone, but rather acts as a facilitator in a multifaceted service...
ctbites.com
Chef Damon Sawyer Opens 29 Markle Ct in Downtown Bridgeport
“Mixing records is very similar to balancing tastes if you can imagine that. The lows of a record are like beets to me. That funk, the color of it. It’s a deep sound. You add shallots, it’s like a string session. That was a major component into my transition to being a chef. I knew what balancing sound was. Same thing as ingredients.”
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True
Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
ctexaminer.com
Parents Raise Concern that Walking to School Will be Lost to School Closure in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — Kristina Nartomicz, a parent of two six-year-olds at Osborn Hill Elementary, said that walking to school with her children is a major way that she gets to know other families in her neighborhood. “In a 10-minute walk from home to school … we may see and engage...
New Beginnings: Popular Italian Restaurant In Monroe To Relocate After 25 Years
The owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Fairfield County has announced plans to close the eatery as he prepares to move the restaurant to a new location.Carl Anthony Trattoria in Monroe will close its current location at 477 Main St. and relocate to a nearby neighborhood, representatives …
Recreational marijuana sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut: What you need to know
Retail marijuana sales begin in Connecticut Tuesday at 10 a.m.
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
trumbulltimes.com
Embattled Bloomfield Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne to retire in August after two years on the job
BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne will retire two tension-fraught years into a four-year contract. Hawthorne will step down from the position effective Aug. 30, according to a release issued Monday night by the Bloomfield Office of Strategic Communications and Government Affairs. Mayor Danielle C. Wong announced the news at the meeting of the Bloomfield Town Council on Monday night.
