JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being found unresponsive at a Janesville park, located near the Rock River, the city’s police department confirmed. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department reported officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of North Main Street at Volunteer Park for a man down after two people saw him sleeping on a wall in the park and said he was unresponsive.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO