Madison, WI

Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, WI
MPD: Cash stolen in downtown Madison Taco Bell burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who broke into a downtown Madison fast food restaurant early Monday morning and made off with approximately $200 in cash. Video evidence recovered from the scene shows someone broke into the Taco Bell location on State...
MADISON, WI
Traffic lights to remain out for days at University Avenue, Branch Street in Middleton following crash

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The traffic lights at the intersection of University Avenue and Branch Street in Middleton are expected to be out for a significant period of time following a crash Tuesday morning, the Middleton Police Department said. Police said the incident occurred just after 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. A 21-year-old man from New Glarus reportedly left the road and...
MIDDLETON, WI
Benton woman killed in Lafayette Co. crash

TOWN OF ELK, Wis. (WMTV) - A Benton woman who was thrown from her vehicle during a rollover wreck Tuesday morning died as result of the crash, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, Karissa Ann Bollant was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 11000...
BENTON, WI
Benton woman dead after crash north of Cuba City

ELK GROVE, Wis. — A Benton woman died Tuesday after a crash north of Cuba City. Emergency crews were sent to the 11000 block of County Highway H, just north of Back Road, at around 6:50 a.m. ﻿ Lafayette County Sheriff’s officials said Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation showed Bollant was traveling south...
CUBA CITY, WI
Electrical Fire Reported in Mifflin Township

Iowa County authorities received a report of an electrical fire on County Highway E in Mifflin township Monday night around 8:15pm. It was reported that the Electric Meter was on fire and put out, but residents could still hear crackling in the walls. Mineral Point Fire, Rewey First Response, Montfort EMS, Rewey Fire and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Little John’s seeking temporary home for community kitchen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Little John’s is hopeful in having the community’s support as it looks to move into a new space temporarily, as its plan to move into another space is now delayed. Little John’s, a nonprofit community kitchen that cooks meals for those in need, explained...
FITCHBURG, WI
One Vehicle Crash In Barneveld

Iowa County authorities received a report of a crash on Knutson Road in Barneveld Sunday around 12:30pm. Arena EMS and the Barneveld Fire Department responded to the scene along with an Iowa County Deputy. One occupant of the vehicle was taken by EMS to be evaluated at a hospital. The name of the person was not released Disch Towing assisted with vehicle removal.
BARNEVELD, WI
Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report

MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.
MADISON, WI
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being found unresponsive at a Janesville park, located near the Rock River, the city’s police department confirmed. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department reported officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of North Main Street at Volunteer Park for a man down after two people saw him sleeping on a wall in the park and said he was unresponsive.
JANESVILLE, WI
Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and...
JANESVILLE, WI
Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried

MADISON, WI
Two hospitalized after residential fire in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three occupants of a single-family home are being assisted by the Red Cross after they were displaced from a fire Thursday morning, according to Janesville Fire Department. Janesville Fire Department said it responded just before 6 a.m. to 1000 block of N Oakhill Ave for reports...
JANESVILLE, WI
Bald Eagle Watching Days 2023

MADISON, WI

