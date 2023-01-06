Read full article on original website
WFD: Whitewater blaze still smoldering, did millions of dollars in damage
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters remain at the scene of a massive fire at a Whitewater garbage and recycling collection site, the fire department reported in an update. Teams are expected to remain there, clearing debris and guarding hotspots for the next several days. In its Tuesday morning statement, the...
Occupied car shot on Madison’s east side, driver uninjured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman’s car was shot while she was sitting inside on the city’s east side. Police said the woman was sitting in the 4500 block of Village Lane on Saturday night when she was nearly struck by a bullet. Multiple people reported hearing shots fired. The woman left the area but returned shortly...
Driver accused of causing rollover crash in downtown Madison arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded Monday following a rollover crash in downtown Madison. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Langdon and Frances Streets. A woman reported to police that her vehicle rolled over after it was rear-ended. She was uninjured. Police said the driver of the other car...
Madison police investigate burglary at State Street Taco Bell
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said someone stole money from a Taco Bell on State Street early Monday. Police said surveillance video from the area in the 500 block of State Street appears to show someone entering the restaurant at around 3:45 a.m. About $200 was stolen from the restaurant. No arrests have been made....
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who broke into a downtown Madison fast food restaurant early Monday morning and made off with approximately $200 in cash. Video evidence recovered from the scene shows someone broke into the Taco Bell location on State...
Traffic lights to remain out for days at University Avenue, Branch Street in Middleton following crash
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The traffic lights at the intersection of University Avenue and Branch Street in Middleton are expected to be out for a significant period of time following a crash Tuesday morning, the Middleton Police Department said. Police said the incident occurred just after 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. A 21-year-old man from New Glarus reportedly left the road and...
Benton woman killed in Lafayette Co. crash
TOWN OF ELK, Wis. (WMTV) - A Benton woman who was thrown from her vehicle during a rollover wreck Tuesday morning died as result of the crash, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, Karissa Ann Bollant was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 11000...
Benton woman dead after crash north of Cuba City
ELK GROVE, Wis. — A Benton woman died Tuesday after a crash north of Cuba City. Emergency crews were sent to the 11000 block of County Highway H, just north of Back Road, at around 6:50 a.m. Lafayette County Sheriff’s officials said Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation showed Bollant was traveling south...
Electrical Fire Reported in Mifflin Township
Iowa County authorities received a report of an electrical fire on County Highway E in Mifflin township Monday night around 8:15pm. It was reported that the Electric Meter was on fire and put out, but residents could still hear crackling in the walls. Mineral Point Fire, Rewey First Response, Montfort EMS, Rewey Fire and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
21-year-old crashes into Middleton traffic light after allegedly driving intoxicated
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say a 21-year-old New Glarus resident was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a Middleton stop light, rendering it inoperable. At around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, a Middleton officer found a crash near University Avenue and Mendota Avenue. They saw someone...
Little John’s seeking temporary home for community kitchen
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Little John’s is hopeful in having the community’s support as it looks to move into a new space temporarily, as its plan to move into another space is now delayed. Little John’s, a nonprofit community kitchen that cooks meals for those in need, explained...
One Vehicle Crash In Barneveld
Iowa County authorities received a report of a crash on Knutson Road in Barneveld Sunday around 12:30pm. Arena EMS and the Barneveld Fire Department responded to the scene along with an Iowa County Deputy. One occupant of the vehicle was taken by EMS to be evaluated at a hospital. The name of the person was not released Disch Towing assisted with vehicle removal.
Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report
MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being found unresponsive at a Janesville park, located near the Rock River, the city’s police department confirmed. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department reported officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of North Main Street at Volunteer Park for a man down after two people saw him sleeping on a wall in the park and said he was unresponsive.
Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and...
Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried
Two hospitalized after residential fire in Janesville
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three occupants of a single-family home are being assisted by the Red Cross after they were displaced from a fire Thursday morning, according to Janesville Fire Department. Janesville Fire Department said it responded just before 6 a.m. to 1000 block of N Oakhill Ave for reports...
Bald Eagle Watching Days 2023
High radon levels in one of every two Dane County homes, PHMDC says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly half of Dane County homes tested for radon in the past three years had high levels of the gas, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. Radon is a radioactive gas that seeps into homes from the ground. Kirk and Lindsay Mefford have made it their mission to inform and identify radon levels at homes...
