Lansing, MI

Lansing police name man killed, officer involved in shooting

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the officer and the name of the man killed in a shooting on Thursday.

On Thursday around 5 p.m. the Lansing Police Department got multiple calls from people claiming a man was pointing a gun at them the area of Irene Court.

When Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrived, they started hearing gunshots, LPD said.

While in the area, officers saw a man matching the description of the calls, LPD said.

Police said the man showed a handgun and threatened the officers while walking towards them, and that’s when the shooting occurred.

“The officers who fired and how many shots were fired is unknown to the Lansing Police Department, as the Michigan State Police are conducting the investigation into the shooting,” Lansing Police said.

The man who was killed has been identified as 35-year-old Nicolas Micko , a white man.

Officers provided medical aid, including CPR, to Micko, LPD said.

The name of the Lansing Police Officer involved is James Zolna i, who has been with the department for five years. Zolnai has been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.

In addition, three troopers with the Michigan State Police have been placed on leave.

3 MSP troopers on leave after deadly Lansing police shooting

“Chief Sosebee has met with Mr. Micko’s family and expressed condolences on behalf of the City of Lansing and the Lansing Police Department,” LPD said.

LPD said that as the investigating agency, MSP have all the evidence in the case.

“Once the Michigan State Police have completed their investigation into the shooting and there is no likelihood of impeding the criminal investigation, the Lansing Police Department will initiate its internal investigation into policy compliance,” LPD said.

LPD said when cleared by MSP, they intend to release relevant video footage of the incident.

“Right now, we are asking for the community’s patience and to hold off on any judgements until
the investigation is finished. Officer involved shootings are tragic incidents that require police
departments to be open and transparent with the public during the investigation,” Lansing police said.

Russell ?
3d ago

Don't matter what color you are if you don't do with a police tell you good chance you're going to die especially if you're pointing a gun at them.

Reply
3
 

WLNS

WLNS

