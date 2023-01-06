ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 9

CaliCritic
3d ago

but biden didn't mention anything about Ashley Babbitt, the ONLY homicide during j6 riots....nor did he mention that the lieutenant of capitol police that murdered her was being put up in vip quarters reserved for generals at an airbase all on taxpaye money.!!! the j6 committee and capitol police dept. are covering this heinous killing up and hoping Americans will forget, but in reality this subject should be at the forefront of this circus j6 committee.!!! the repub house majority will unravel this mess and not only the killer cop be exposed, but the entire j6 committee will be held accountable for their cover-up and sheer biased investigation by fbi.!!!

Reply
4
Related
iheart.com

Classified Documents From Biden's Time As VP Found In Private Office

Classified documents from President Joe Biden's time as Vice President were discovered in an office used by a Washington think tank, according to CNN. A source told the outlet that personal attorneys for Biden were clearing out Biden's office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement on November 2 when they found around ten classified documents inside a locked closet.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy