SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several neighbors woke up to homes with severe damage due to the storm Tuesday morning. Some neighbors have been unable to get to their homes near the east side of Santa Barbara. Flooding near Spring Street lead to cars submerged into the water. Neighbors say water has entered the garage and The post Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO