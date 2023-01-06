ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Vista, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara

An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several neighbors woke up to homes with severe damage due to the storm Tuesday morning. Some neighbors have been unable to get to their homes near the east side of Santa Barbara. Flooding near Spring Street lead to cars submerged into the water. Neighbors say water has entered the garage and The post Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Evacuation Orders Lifted, Roadways Reopening

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with fire agencies and other public safety officials, has announced that as of 2:00 p.m. January 10, 2023, evacuation orders are lifted for the impacted areas of City of Carpinteria, Montecito, and City of Santa Barbara. Shelter in Place for impacted areas of the Cave Fire Burn Scar and Alisal Burn Scar and Foxen Canyon/Santa Maria Mesa/Tepusquet areas have also been lifted.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mandatory Evacuation for Montecito, Summerland, Parts of Carpinteria

An EVACUATION ORDER EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Jan. 9, 2023 for the following areas due to threats to life safety caused by the ongoing storm:. • ALL RESIDENTS OF TORO CANYON, PADARO LANE FROM CALLE REAL TO SANTA CLAUS LANE IN CARPINTERIA AND SUMMERLAND AREAS. • SERENA PARK AREA IN CARPINTERIA. •...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Waterfall Appears Again

Edhat readers share photos of the elusive Goleta waterfall. Waterfalls down the mountain above Tecolote Canyon in the Northern Goleta area. As the storm passed, Goleta residents awoke on Tuesday to views of waterfalls in the mountains above.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Water Rescues from Vehicles in Santa Barbara

Fire can't ID which vehicle for call, water is all the way up to the roof. Patient extricated. Jeep completely under water. Also one person trapped on Salsipuedes at Gutierrez. 3 vehicles in the water. a-1673312105. 1. Jan 09, 2023 04:55 PM. They didn't name it Salsipuedes (leave if you...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

DoorDash Activates Severe Weather Protocol in Santa Barbara

DoorDash has today activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Santa Barbara, California and surrounding areas. This precautionary measure comes as severe rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout the region, and as Santa Barbara County has announced evacuation and shelter in place orders for impacted cities. DoorDash has...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mandatory Evacuations Remain, Highway 101 Northbound Closed Until Tuesday

Authorities held a third press conference on Monday afternoon to update the community on the storm conditions. National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Eric Boldt stated we've received 5.5 inches of rain in downtown Santa Barbara, over six inches in the foothills, and 8-11 inches in higher terrain within 24 hours. But it's over 12 inches on the San Marcos Pass that Boldt says is a historical record for the area.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon

Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: CA: VENTURA COUNTY WATER RESCUE

Ventura County Fire Dept saved 14 people in a swift water rescue on Monday. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

