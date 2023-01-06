Read full article on original website
Mudslide traps people, horses at RV camping resort near Santa Barbara
Hundreds of people and dozens of animals are stuck with no way out following a mudslide in the Santa Barbara area.
California Storm: Man goes kayaking along flooded street in Santa Barbara
Southern California Rainstorm: Man goes canoeing on Spring Street in Santa Barbara The post California Storm: Man goes kayaking along flooded street in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Photos and Videos of the Storm Impacts and Damage in Santa Barbara County
Monday’s storm dropped huge amounts of rainfall on Santa Barbara County and caused major property damage due to flooding, fallen trees, debris flows and rockfalls. Emergency responders made about 100 rescues on Monday but no deaths or major injuries were reported. Many highways and local roads were still closed...
Santa Barbara Independent
Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara
An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
foxla.com
Ventura resident trapped overnight rescued from river
A helicopter was used to rescue a Ventura resident who was trapped on an island in the Ventura river overnight. (Video via Twitter: @VCFD_PIO)
Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several neighbors woke up to homes with severe damage due to the storm Tuesday morning. Some neighbors have been unable to get to their homes near the east side of Santa Barbara. Flooding near Spring Street lead to cars submerged into the water. Neighbors say water has entered the garage and The post Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Evacuation Orders Lifted, Roadways Reopening
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with fire agencies and other public safety officials, has announced that as of 2:00 p.m. January 10, 2023, evacuation orders are lifted for the impacted areas of City of Carpinteria, Montecito, and City of Santa Barbara. Shelter in Place for impacted areas of the Cave Fire Burn Scar and Alisal Burn Scar and Foxen Canyon/Santa Maria Mesa/Tepusquet areas have also been lifted.
Fire at resort in Solvang overnight
Early Tuesday morning amidst a rainstorm, a maintenance outbuilding on the grounds of the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in Solvang caught fire.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mandatory Evacuation for Thomas Fire Burn Scar Areas, Shelter in Place for Gaviota
MANDATORY EVACUATION for all residents of Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon, and Padaro Lane. Everyone in these areas area being advised to LEAVE NOW!. EVACUATION ORDER. Serena Park area in Carpinteria. Flooding. Leave now. SHELTER IN PLACE. Flooding, Santa Barbara County impact areas associated with Cave & Alisal. Go to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mandatory Evacuation for Montecito, Summerland, Parts of Carpinteria
An EVACUATION ORDER EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Jan. 9, 2023 for the following areas due to threats to life safety caused by the ongoing storm:. • ALL RESIDENTS OF TORO CANYON, PADARO LANE FROM CALLE REAL TO SANTA CLAUS LANE IN CARPINTERIA AND SUMMERLAND AREAS. • SERENA PARK AREA IN CARPINTERIA. •...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Waterfall Appears Again
Edhat readers share photos of the elusive Goleta waterfall. Waterfalls down the mountain above Tecolote Canyon in the Northern Goleta area. As the storm passed, Goleta residents awoke on Tuesday to views of waterfalls in the mountains above.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Water Rescues from Vehicles in Santa Barbara
Fire can't ID which vehicle for call, water is all the way up to the roof. Patient extricated. Jeep completely under water. Also one person trapped on Salsipuedes at Gutierrez. 3 vehicles in the water. a-1673312105. 1. Jan 09, 2023 04:55 PM. They didn't name it Salsipuedes (leave if you...
Roadway flooding and closures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
According to the California Highway Patrol incident report log, there have been more than 100 weather-related incidents on the roadways in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday morning. The post Roadway flooding and closures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
DoorDash Activates Severe Weather Protocol in Santa Barbara
DoorDash has today activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Santa Barbara, California and surrounding areas. This precautionary measure comes as severe rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout the region, and as Santa Barbara County has announced evacuation and shelter in place orders for impacted cities. DoorDash has...
Newborn, parents rescued from Santa Ynez Riverbed in Lompoc
At least two water rescues were conducted in Lompoc Monday, one involving a newborn. The baby and mother are listed as "stable."
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mandatory Evacuations Remain, Highway 101 Northbound Closed Until Tuesday
Authorities held a third press conference on Monday afternoon to update the community on the storm conditions. National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Eric Boldt stated we've received 5.5 inches of rain in downtown Santa Barbara, over six inches in the foothills, and 8-11 inches in higher terrain within 24 hours. But it's over 12 inches on the San Marcos Pass that Boldt says is a historical record for the area.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Major water rescue at Rancho Vistadores
Also a report of someone needing help evacuating from Romero Canyon in Montecito. Water, rocks, and boulders coming down.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Ynez River Bank to Bank in Lompoc
Santa Ynez River was running bank to bank at Robinson Bridge. Highway 246 was closed east of town. (scroll through the above photos)
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: VENTURA COUNTY WATER RESCUE
Ventura County Fire Dept saved 14 people in a swift water rescue on Monday. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
