Reuters

Air Canada says transborder flights impacted by FAA outage

MONTREAL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Air Canada (AC.TO), the foreign carrier with the most flights into the United States, said its transborder operations would be affected by a U.S. system outage on Wednesday, but it was too early to determine the full impact.

