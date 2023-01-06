What hours can I buy alcohol in the Capital Region?
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) –The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) is in charge of issuing alcohol-related licenses and permits, and ensuring businesses comply with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law in New York. SLA determines the hours residents can buy alcohol at different businesses through the state.
However, counties and municipalities can limit these hours if they so choose. For example, in Warren County, bars and restaurants can only serve alcohol until 3 a.m. on weekdays when SLA permits a 4 a.m. cutoff time.
Bars in Saratoga County are allowed to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. each morning. Following an officer-involved shooting in downtown Saratoga Springs in November 2022, the Saratoga Springs City Council voted on a resolution to request bars to stop serving alcohol after 2 a.m.
This means that if a business were to file for a new liquor license, renewal, or make adjustments to their existing license in Saratoga Springs, the City Attorney would write to the SLA, petitioning them to prohibit alcohol sales at that place after 2 a.m.
This is when and where you can buy alcohol in the Capital Region based on county.
Albany County
- Restaurants, bars and taverns
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Grocery and convenience stores
- Weekdays: 24 hours
- Sundays: Midnight to 3 a.m., 8 a.m. to midnight
- Wine and liquor stores
- Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Columbia County
- Restaurants, bars and taverns
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Grocery and convenience stores
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Sundays: 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Wine and liquor stores
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve: Open until 10 p.m.
Fulton County
- Restaurants, bars and taverns
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Grocery and convenience stores
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.
- Sundays: 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.
- Wine and liquor stores
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Greene County
- Restaurants, bars and taverns
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Grocery and convenience stores
- Weekdays: 24 hours
- Sundays: Midnight to 3 a.m., 8 a.m. to midnight
- Wine and liquor stores
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Montgomery County
- Restaurants, bars and taverns
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Grocery and convenience stores
- Weekdays: No restrictions
- Sundays: 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.
- Wine and liquor stores
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Rensselaer County
- Restaurants, bars and taverns
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Grocery and convenience stores
- Weekdays: 24 hours
- Sundays: Midnight to 3 a.m., 8 a.m. to midnight
- Wine and liquor stores
- Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Saratoga County
- Restaurants, bars and taverns
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Grocery and convenience stores
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.
- Sundays: 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.
- Wine and liquor stores
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Schenectady County
- Restaurants, bars and taverns
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Grocery and convenience stores
- Weekdays: 24 hours
- Sundays: Midnight to 3 a.m., 8 a.m. to midnight
- Wine and liquor stores
- Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Schoharie County
- Restaurants, bars and taverns
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Grocery and convenience stores
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.
- Sundays: 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.
- Wine and liquor stores
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Warren County
- Restaurants, bars and taverns
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Grocery and convenience stores
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.
- Sundays: 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.
- Wine and liquor stores
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Washington County
- Restaurants, bars and taverns
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Grocery and convenience stores
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Sundays: 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.
- Wine and liquor stores
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.
