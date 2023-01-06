ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Some Iowa county records inaccessible in wake of suspected cyberattack

By Clark Kauffman/'Capital Dispatch
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCeVc_0k62uPo200

A computer system used by some of Iowa’s county recorders appears to have been hacked over the holidays and has yet to be restored to full operational status.

County recorders maintain land records, issue marriage licenses and register births and deaths. They also issue titles and liens on boats, snowmobiles and ATVs. The biggest immediate effect of the apparent hack is that the public, as well as the recorders themselves, can’t currently access real estate records.

It’s not clear how many of Iowa’s county recorders are under contact with Cott Systems, which was the victim of a suspected cyberattack shortly after Christmas. The Ohio company provides document hosting services to government agencies in at least 21 states.

Iowa counties that are known to have used at least some of Cott Systems’ services include Dallas, Scott, Allamakee, Black Hawk and Jasper.

Polk County uses some of Cott Systems’ software, but doesn’t contract with Cott for hosting the county’s records. As a result, it has been unaffected by the apparent cyberattack, said Tom Brogan, Polk County’s first deputy recorder.

Dallas County, however, does have its documents hosted by Cott. Dallas County Recorder ReNae Arnold said Thursday that the company recently notified her of the hack.

“I don’t know anything about what happened or any of the details,” she said. “Their system was compromised, but how far (the hackers) went into their system, I have no idea. They’re not giving us that information.”

She added that Cott Systems informed her office the FBI is investigating.

Other news sources have reported that Cott Systems informed all of its government customers Dec. 26 of the attack. On Jan. 2, the company’s CEO, Deborah Ball, reportedly informed customers that Cott’s databases were still complete and that 93% of its infrastructure had been fixed. At that time, Ball said she was unsure when services might be fully restored.

The company was able to get Dallas County’s system up and running briefly, but the system went down again on Jan. 5. It still wasn’t working Jan. 6, although office personnel said they hope it will be operational the following week.

Arnold said Cott Systems has told her the hacker was not able to access any information from the Dallas County Recorder’s Office and has also assured her that no county records have been irretrievably lost.

“The information is still there, and we will be able to access it again at some point,” she said.

Cott Systems provides public-records management services for more than 300 government agencies in the United States. The company helps them record and archive documents while also making them searchable and accessible to members of the public.

Find this story at Iowa Capital Dispatch, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: kobradovich@iowacapitaldispatch.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND TV

Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s largest school district has canceled classes for Tuesday after determining there had been a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that Tuesday classes would be canceled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.” The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Gas Prices Rise to Start the Week

(Iowa) -- Gas prices in Iowa are up to start the week. Triple A reports the average price for regular unleaded in Iowa is $3.16 a gallon, up from $3.01 a gallon at this time last week. At this time last year, the statewide average price for regular was $3.05 a gallon. The most expensive gas in Iowa is in Audubon County, where the average price for a gallon of regular is $3.31.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies

DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Des Moines Schools closed Tuesday due to ‘cyber security incident’

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Public Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday, January 10th due to a ‘cyber security incident’. The district announced late Monday afternoon that classes would be canceled Tuesday as its computer systems remain offline. Earlier on Monday the district reported an internet outage across its campuses due to ‘unusual activity’ […]
DES MOINES, IA
KFIL Radio

Iowa Mom Says These Two Tried to Steal Child Right Away From Her

So often these days, the world seems to be a terrifying place. This is another one of those instances. The two people above look harmless enough, right? If you saw them outside the door of a business in a city skywalk just before 4:30 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon (January 5), you'd probably do what an Iowa mom did. After noticing they'd been outside the entrance to her office for a time, she opened the door and asked if she could help them with something. What she couldn't have imagined is what she says happened next.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Phone Scammers Using Kiosks In Polk County

(Polk County, IA) There’s a new twist on a jury duty phone scam. The scammers threaten people they’ll be arrested unless they pay a certain amount of money, related to missing jury duty. The calls appear to be from Polk County, but they’re not. What’s different this time is the scammers demand people go to kiosks to make payments and/or buy gift cards. Investigators remind residents it’s a scam, real law enforcement officers will not call and ask for payment to avoid arrest.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KBOE Radio

WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines man arrested in Adair County for Eluding

(Adair) The Adair Police Department arrested 37-year-old Trel Curtis Peterson, of Des Moines, on January 2nd for Eluding and Driving While Barred. According to the report, Peterson failed to stop when an officer initiated a traffic stop. Peterson drove eastbound on I-80 going at speeds over 100 mph and he passed a vehicle on the shoulder. Peterson exited the interstate at the 93 mm and headed south on Stuart Road, eventually stopping on 350th Street and York Avenue, blowing through multiple stop signs on gravel roads. Peterson was driving in excess of 70 mph on the gravel roads and nearly lost control multiple times. After ordering Peterson out of the vehicle, Peterson stated that he just ran because he didn’t have a license.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

DMPS internet outage linked to ‘unusual’ activity

DES MOINES, Iowa — School got off to a slow start within the Des Moines Public School District Monday morning. Most internet access was shut down throughout the district. Details were sent out early Monday morning in a letter sent out to DMPS district families. “Des Moines Public Schools preemptively took the school district’s internet […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight

(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry

DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy