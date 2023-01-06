Deltona man and girlfriend accused of abusing 2-year-old child

A Deltona man and his girlfriend were arrested after the man’s wife discovered text messages about them sexually abusing a 2-year-old child, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Zeak, 35, and Andrea Shearin, 31 also of Deltona, were each charged with lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition and child abuse, according to the press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The case was reported to the Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit this week. The abuse is believed to have occurred in October 2022 when Zeak and Shearin engaged in a sex act with the 2-year-old victim who was in their care, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Zeak’s spouse learned about his extramarital affair with Shearin and obtained hundreds of text messages that included evidence of the abuse, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives reviewed messages which included “detailed references to the sexual abuse as well as discussion of plans for future abuse,” the release stated.

Zeak and Shearin were each arrested Wednesday night and taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where Zeak remained Friday on $152,500 bond. Shearin posted $152,500 bond and was released Thursday, the release stated.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the child’s relationship to Zeak or Shearin to protect the child’s identity, the release stated.