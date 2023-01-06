ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Arrest made in Thursday night Upstate shooting

By Matthew Causey
 4 days ago

An arrest has been made in the shooting at an Upstate gas station from Thursday night.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced the arrest of 38-year-old Thomas Robert Slater II in connection to the Thursday night shooting at the Citgo gas station on White Horse Road in Greenville.

Slater was arrested on Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime Friday following an investigation.

Investigators learned during the investigation a roadway altercation occurred that ended with Slater hitting the victim’s vehicle, causing them to collide with a gas pump.

Investigators say Slater then opened fire on the unidentified victim, who was hit at least once and remains in critical condition after being transported to the hospital.

MatSlater is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Greenville, SC
