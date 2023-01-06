Read full article on original website
New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023
Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
Ex-Yankees captain gets new role
Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'
A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
Red Sox Links: Justin Turner and Bronson Arroyo Are Here, Is Shohei Ohtani Next?
Jake Peavy likes the Rafael Devers extension, and wants to see the Sox go after Juan Soto next. Maybe he read Fitzy’s latest piece? (Jesse Pantuosco, WEEI) And look at this: John Tomase is talking about the Red Sox signing Shohei Ohtani. Fitzy Mo Peńa: trendsetter. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)
Should Red Sox Sign Cy-Young Winning Ace With Controversial Past To Bolster Rotation?
The Boston Red Sox have a rotation filled with oft-injured veterans and inexperienced young guns. A newly-available ace could solidify the group.
Yankees’ prospect getting breakout projections, and it’s neither Volpe nor Peraza
The New York Yankees are projected to inject Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe into prominent roles this upcoming season. Seemingly, the shortstop job is Peraza’s to lose, despite management telling Volpe he will have a great opportunity to steal the job, despite having minimal experience at the Triple-A level.
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
Angels Roster News: Twins Poach Waived Player from Halos
Ortega appeared in 27 games with the Angels in 2022, and eight games in 2021. The 26-year-old had a 3.71 ERA in 34 innings last season, striking out 33 batters and recording one save. Ortega has consistently improved over the last two seasons, and will now hope to have a...
Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on social media Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin cancer treatment this week. Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season, says he hopes he will pitch this season, and he is confident that he will be able to fight back against the illness.
Cameron Maybin out in YES broadcast shakeup
Cameron Maybin will not return to call Yankee games on YES, The Post has learned. It is all part of the latest shake-up to the network’s broadcast plans. And there is still more to sort out. • YES’ hope is for Carlos Beltran to shift to a studio role after a rookie year in which he mostly called games. • Paul O’Neill and the network are discussing a way to bring him back into the booth, according to sources. O’Neill has been working from home for games because of the vaccination policy imposed by YES. Both sides are trying to figure out how...
Yankees lose speedster utility outfielder to Mets in free agency
The New York Yankees made a much more conscientious effort to be better on the basepaths last year, and the guy who did that better than anyone is headed across town to Queens. Tim Locastro is headed to the Mets on a minor-league deal, and I wouldn’t be surprised if...
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins Rockies In Attempt To Revitalize Career
Former Boston Red Sox left-handed reliever Fernando Abad is attempting to make a comeback to Major League Baseball.
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to Former All-Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Angels are still looking to upgrade at the shortstop position ahead of next season. There aren't a ton of great options on the free agent market, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Angels have been linked to one of them in Elvis Andrus. "Elvis...
MLB Insider Reveals Details Of Carlos Correa’s Twins Deal
Shortstop Carlos Correa is, almost officially, back with the Minnesota Twins. Because the deal, worth $200 million over six years (for a cool $33.3 million average annual value), is still pending a physical. With Correa, it’s more than just a formality. The physical (a leg issue, to be specific)...
Pair of Dodgers Prospects Getting Early NL Rookie of the Year Love
The Dodgers are sure to have a ton of candidates for the award.
The Red Sox Have An Intriguing Lineup In 2023
A few days ago, the Boston Red Sox made Justin Turner‘s signing official. It’s one of several new additions to the roster. The veteran third baseman will likely play most of his games as a designated hitter because some guy named Rafael Devers is there at the hot corner almost every night.
What happens if Red Sox’ Triston Casas wins American League Rookie of the Year Award this season?
In a recent poll run by MLB.com, executives from across baseball were asked who they believe will win American and National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2023. Five different players from the American League received votes, including Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas. Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson (73 percent of the vote) finished atop the leaderboard while Casas and Astros right-hander Hunter Brown (nine percent each) tied for second. Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (six percent) and Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (three percent) rounded it out.
