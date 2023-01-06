Read full article on original website
UEZ Markets Appointment of Their New Asia Pacific Vice President
UEZ Markets, a global market-leading trading platform that helps clients change and see how the markets work through innovation and technology, today announced a new key leadership appointment. As a company with a history of providing clients worldwide with industry expertise and technology solutions in the financial sector, UEZ Markets...
FYNXT integrates TraderEvolution’s OMS & EMS system on its low-code platform for multi-asset brokers
“This partnership aims to expand our offering to our clients by providing a more comprehensive and cohesive platform that streamlines the operations as FYNXT’s software will complement our trading software solutions. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with FYNXT, further leveraging benefits of the modern IT technology for our clients.”
Plus500 expects robust financial results despite lower client base
Israeli-based, but London-stock market listed Plus500 today said it expects annual revenue and earnings to be in line with analysts’ estimates. In particular, the company expects to report full-year revenue at $832 million, up from $718 million in 2021. In a trading update, the online trading platform provider revealed on Tuesday that this performance is supported by a strong level of customer income, which hit $639 million during the year.
Top crypto exchanges support Flare Network (FLR) airdrop
Flare Network, a decentralized blockchain system that uses its own consensus protocol, has initiated one of the largest token distributions in crypto history for Ripple (XRP) holders. After a nearly two-year-long wait, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges added FLR support over the last few months. In addition to Binance, OKX,...
iFOREX launches daily analysis videos, trading expert live feed, and non-leveraged products
“Our ultimate goal is to evolve in a way that benefits our clients both old and new, and regardless of their experience level. We’re a broker that empowers traders to grow.”. iFOREX, an FX and CFD brokerage brand operated by Formula Investment House Ltd, has made several major updates...
FIBO Group expands CFD brokerage into LATAM region
“We’ve been noticing a growing interest in our services all across Central and South America in recent months. That’s why we’ve been working tirelessly to perfect our offer to the region and make it as optimal as we can. This means facilitating the user interface to Spanish speakers, enhancing our support staff and hours, finetuning our asset list to suit the needs of traders, and much more. We’re certain that our valued Latin American customers will find everything they need for a successful trading venture on our platform.”
An Interview with Edgewater’s Matt Kassel and Brian Andreyko on the FX market and the firm’s offering
It’s 2023. One of the key FX plays going forward is widely expected to be non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) due to its electronification, which is opening the gates to the Asia Pacific and Latin America, the big FX frontiers today. With that in mind, FinanceFeeds sat down with Matt Kassel...
Bybit sweetens broker program with 100% rebate
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit is revamping its broker rebate program as it aims to deepen liquidity and maintain minimal slippage on its spot trading platform. This particular campaign is unique in that it incentivizes both new and current brokers with returning all spot trading fees generated by the broker via a 100% rebate. The move will increase pressure to lower fees for other crypto exchanges, which will have to trim fees as competition heats up.
ICE’s FX daily volume drops below 50K contracts mark
Intercontinental Exchange, which also operates clearing houses and serves OTC markets, disclosed weak metrics across its FX and credit volumes for December, which averaged 48,000 contracts per day. The figure reflected an 11 percent drop month-over-month from the number of FX contracts in November 2022, which was reported at 54,000....
AstraTech’s PayBy secures UAE licenses, SVP and RPS, towards cashless ecosystem
“We’re excited to launch our secure payment solutions to customers and merchants in the UAE to enable smoother digital transactions and make everyday commerce friction-free.”. PayBy, a recently acquired fintech subsidiary of Astra Tech, has been licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE to conduct Stored Value Facility...
BlockFi to disclose assets, liabilities and insider payments
As beleaguered cryptocurrency lender BlockFi continues its Chapter 11 proceedings, the company will disclose information on its assets and liabilities on January 11, 2023. The filings will contain information on certain payments made to insiders and other parties prior to the bankruptcy filing in November. The Jersey City-based firm also filed a presentation that provides all stakeholders with key metrics and context about the bankruptcy proceedings.
TopFX Wraps Up An Amazing Year!
TopFX is immensely proud of what it accomplished in 2022, a year of global expansion, growth and progression. They participated in over ten expositions in several countries, including United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Greece, Thailand, Italy, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Jordan, and Beirut. They also took home five awards and expanded their international teams and global presence by opening three new offices and hiring new country managers to be more responsive to their client’s needs.
BidX Markets appoints Harry Fry as Head of APAC
“My focus will be to give brokers the flexibility and support they need to provide the best service offering to their traders. I believe my knowledge of the financial markets is going to support our institutional client base with liquidity, risk, and tech as well as our professional traders with trading and investment needs.”
Broadridge launches integrated framework: A single workspace for banks and brokers
“Using Glue42’s technology we are providing clients with a better and more seamless user experience, creating one interface for traders to access unique functionality from multiple Broadridge solutions. This new single login provides interoperability, access to the best components from multiple solutions making the trading workflow more efficient, allowing traders to focus on execution.”
Finalto, Noor Clearing join hands at iFX EXPO Dubai
Finalto is set to attend iFX EXPO Dubai 2023, one of the world’s largest finance and fintech B2B exhibitions, as the company aims to promote its recent partnership with Noor Clearing. This alliance with Noor Clearing allows Finalto to expand its distribution network to a broader set of market...
Freetrade appoints John Baines as a Non-Executive Director to chair risk and audit committee
“We are pleased to welcome John to our Board as a non-executive director. John’s significant experience in financial services will be an asset as Freetrade enters its next stage of growth.”. Freetrade has announced the appointment of a new senior independent director. The leading challenger broker in the UK...
Rostro Group completes full takeover of Scope Markets
Rostro Financials Group, a fintech group focused on capital markets and digital assets, has completed the acquisition of Belize-based FX and CFDs brokerage Scope Markets. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, but Rostro has bought the retail broker in an all-cash deal, the company said in a statement.
Corpay expands in UK, EU, Canada with acquisition of Global Reach
“We’re very excited to welcome Global Reach and its talented team to the FLEETCOR cross-border family under our Corpay brand. With the acquisition, we can better serve our customers while continuing to expand our presence in a number of core geographic markets.”. Fleetcor Technologies, Inc., the payments firm that...
Polkadot’s Growth Continued Unabated In Q4
Rapid progress is the name of the game at Polkadot, which continued headlong towards its goal of creating a multichain ecosystem for Web3 in the final few months of 2022. Polkadot has just published its Q4 Report, highlighting some of the most important recent achievements and milestones attained by its ecosystem, and it provides plenty of encouragement for fans of the project and DOT cryptocurrency holders.
Last Chance to Register for iFX EXPO Dubai 2023
The Premier Event for Business Networking and Collaboration in the Financial and Fintech Space. iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 is rapidly approaching, and it is expected to be the largest iFX EXPO ever held in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Between January 16-18, the event will bring together top professionals in the financial and fintech sectors under the roof of the Dubai World Trade Centre for two days of business collaboration and networking. This year, the event will feature 40% more exhibitors and around 3,500 attendees worldwide. Major industry players such as Exness, ZuluTrade, MultiBank Group, B2Broker, ADSS, StoneX, and OneZero, among many others, will be exhibiting and sponsoring the event.
