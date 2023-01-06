“We’ve been noticing a growing interest in our services all across Central and South America in recent months. That’s why we’ve been working tirelessly to perfect our offer to the region and make it as optimal as we can. This means facilitating the user interface to Spanish speakers, enhancing our support staff and hours, finetuning our asset list to suit the needs of traders, and much more. We’re certain that our valued Latin American customers will find everything they need for a successful trading venture on our platform.”

2 DAYS AGO