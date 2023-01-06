Read full article on original website
Utah woman makes care packages for kids in community following family's murder
Sarah Pugliese, who founded the Topaz Fairy Project, is currently focused on helping the Enoch community as they grieve the loss of a family in what police say was a murder-suicide.
kjzz.com
Funeral services announced for murdered Enoch family
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The city of Enoch has announced the date of funeral services for a family that was killed in their home last week. Officials said the services for for Gail Earl, Tausha Haight, and her five children will be held for friends and family on Friday, Jan. 13 in La Verkin.
Funeral services to be held for slain Enoch City family
With permission from the family representative, Enoch City officials confirmed that the funeral services for Tausha Haight, her five children and Gail Earl will be held this Friday, Jan. 13.
kjzz.com
Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
KSLTV
Mother killed in Enoch remembered for her light: ‘she was everybody’s friend’
ENOCH, Utah — For all the times Tina Brown has spoken to her friend, she wishes she could do it one more time. “If I could shed any light at all about Tausha, it’s that she was everybody’s friend and she made everybody feel like they were her only friend,” Brown said.
eastidahonews.com
Family of southern Utah father who killed 7 family members says they are devastated
ENOCH, Utah (KSL.com) — The family of Michael Haight says they are “absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken by the tragic loss” of Haight, his wife, his mother-in-law and the Haight’s five children. “We express our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the entire Earl family along...
Gephardt Daily
Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts
ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday.
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
kjzz.com
K-9 Riko to head back to work after he was left critically injured in the line of duty
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Hurricane City Police Department K-9 Riko is reportedly on track to make a full recovery. Officer Eric Demille, Riko's longtime partner and companion, expressed his feelings regarding the incident in which Riko was stabbed in the line of duty while responding to a fatal officer involved critical incident on December 26, 2022.
kjzz.com
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
890kdxu.com
What Would Happen If An Asteroid Hit St. George Utah?
Have you ever wondered what would happen if an asteroid hit St. George Utah?. I recently found a website https://neal.fun/asteroid-launcher. This website is perfect for someone with a morbid mind, like myself. You can pretend to launch asteroids to any location on Earth. Think of it as an online version of a rage room.
890kdxu.com
Fun Events in St George Area for January and February
Just down the road in Mesquite NV, it’s the Mesquite Motor Mania car show at the Nevada Welcome Center at 460 N. Sandhill Blvd Jan 13-15 Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Jan 27-29 at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. There will be a nightly balloon glow in the Casa Blanca parking lot.
KUTV
Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer
JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A Piute High School student is dead after authorities said she was shot by another student Sunday evening. In a news release, the Piute County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 p.m.
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
KUTV
Murdered Enoch woman's divorce attorney met three times with her over last weeks
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The divorce attorney for the murdered Enoch woman met three times with his client in the last few weeks, one day before the killings were discovered. Chief Investigative Reporter Wendy Halloran spoke with James Park, divorce attorney for Tausha Haight on Thursday. There were still...
Gephardt Daily
Crews rescue 4 stranded in Iron County after UTV breaks down
IRON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews assisted four people who became stranded early Sunday morning when their utility terrain vehicle broke down in Iron County. Search and rescue volunteers responded at 12:42 a.m. to a call about four people in a side-by-side...
KSLTV
Traffic seriously impacted following deadly crash at St. George intersection
ST. GEORGE, Utah — At least one person has died Thursday in a crash at a St. George intersection. The incident took place at 850 N. 3050 East. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said in a video posted to Facebook that “a lot of things (are) being impacted in this area” due to the crash.
890kdxu.com
Hydration: What Are We Really Supposed To Drink?
Get those eight glasses a day. Or is it one ounce per every two pounds of your body weight? Tote that water bottle with you everywhere. Don't you know, if you have yellow urine, you are dehydrated. It needs to be clear!. Oh, and soda and juice are empty calories,...
