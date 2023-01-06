ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enoch, UT

kjzz.com

Funeral services announced for murdered Enoch family

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The city of Enoch has announced the date of funeral services for a family that was killed in their home last week. Officials said the services for for Gail Earl, Tausha Haight, and her five children will be held for friends and family on Friday, Jan. 13 in La Verkin.
ENOCH, UT
kjzz.com

Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
ENOCH, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts

ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
ENOCH, UT
890kdxu.com

What Would Happen If An Asteroid Hit St. George Utah?

Have you ever wondered what would happen if an asteroid hit St. George Utah?. I recently found a website https://neal.fun/asteroid-launcher. This website is perfect for someone with a morbid mind, like myself. You can pretend to launch asteroids to any location on Earth. Think of it as an online version of a rage room.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Fun Events in St George Area for January and February

Just down the road in Mesquite NV, it’s the Mesquite Motor Mania car show at the Nevada Welcome Center at 460 N. Sandhill Blvd Jan 13-15 Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Jan 27-29 at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. There will be a nightly balloon glow in the Casa Blanca parking lot.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KUTV

Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer

JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A Piute High School student is dead after authorities said she was shot by another student Sunday evening. In a news release, the Piute County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 p.m.
PIUTE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crews rescue 4 stranded in Iron County after UTV breaks down

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews assisted four people who became stranded early Sunday morning when their utility terrain vehicle broke down in Iron County. Search and rescue volunteers responded at 12:42 a.m. to a call about four people in a side-by-side...
IRON COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

Hydration: What Are We Really Supposed To Drink?

Get those eight glasses a day. Or is it one ounce per every two pounds of your body weight? Tote that water bottle with you everywhere. Don't you know, if you have yellow urine, you are dehydrated. It needs to be clear!. Oh, and soda and juice are empty calories,...
CEDAR CITY, UT

