BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Ricky

The head of the world's largest family had 39 wives and 94 children

Photo byRichard Grange/Barcroft India/Getty Images. The world's largest family is believedto be residing in Mizoram, a state located in the northeast of India. The head of the family is Ziona Chana. He is the head of a local Christian sect that allows polygamy only for males. Although polygamy is illegal in India for most people, the authorities permit it if it's done as a religious custom.
Mashed

The Coca-Cola Warning Label You'll Only Find Outside The US

Like just about any other law opposed by multiple governing bodies, laws concerning food and food labeling are vastly different in the United States compared to other countries. The beloved Ritz crackers consumed so commonly in America are barred from a handful of countries (including Austria, Hungary, and Iceland among others) due to partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil, a trans-fat that's been illegalized in these nations, per Fox 59. Another sweet treat Americans enjoy, Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, can't be found in Norway or Austria because they contain food dyes like Yellow 5 and Red 40. In other European countries, these snacks simply carry a warning for "adverse effects in children."
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
Ricky

The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
ancientpages.com

Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.

