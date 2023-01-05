Read full article on original website
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
My family of 5 booked an interior cabin and an ocean-view room on a Carnival cruise. Here's how they compared.
My husband and I stayed in a windowless interior stateroom with no view, and my kids shared an oceanfront cabin on the Carnival Legend cruise ship.
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
A man lived alone on a pirate island that he bought for $10,000 but years later he was offered $50 million for it
Moyenne IslandPhoto bymwanasimba from La Réunion; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Moyenne Island is a small island in the Indian Ocean that is just 24 acres in size. It is located by the Sainte Anne Marine National Park located off the coast of Seychelles.
Fifty-two generations of the same family have been running the world's oldest hotel for over 1300 years
Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Japan (2020)Photo byBoltor; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The oldest hotel in the world is called Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan. It is a hot spring hotel located in Hayakawa, Japan.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
PsyPost
People with unhappy childhoods are more likely to exhibit a fear of happiness, multi-national study finds
A recent study measured a construct called aversion to happiness among a cross-cultural sample. The findings, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, revealed that the top predictors of the belief were an unhappy childhood, perfectionism, loneliness, and belief in black magic and karma. Happiness is a highly coveted emotion...
The head of the world's largest family had 39 wives and 94 children
Photo byRichard Grange/Barcroft India/Getty Images. The world's largest family is believedto be residing in Mizoram, a state located in the northeast of India. The head of the family is Ziona Chana. He is the head of a local Christian sect that allows polygamy only for males. Although polygamy is illegal in India for most people, the authorities permit it if it's done as a religious custom.
I’m a thriftshopper – my shocking Goodwill find for just $3 turned out to be worth more than $7,000
A GOODWILL shopper has made a hefty profit after a $3 item he bought at the thrift store turned out to be worth nearly 2,500 times that amount. Brian, who runs the YouTube channel RedDirtPicker, revealed how he uncovered an incredible piece of art that ended up being valued at $7,400 at his local Goodwill.
The Coca-Cola Warning Label You'll Only Find Outside The US
Like just about any other law opposed by multiple governing bodies, laws concerning food and food labeling are vastly different in the United States compared to other countries. The beloved Ritz crackers consumed so commonly in America are barred from a handful of countries (including Austria, Hungary, and Iceland among others) due to partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil, a trans-fat that's been illegalized in these nations, per Fox 59. Another sweet treat Americans enjoy, Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, can't be found in Norway or Austria because they contain food dyes like Yellow 5 and Red 40. In other European countries, these snacks simply carry a warning for "adverse effects in children."
I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way
Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around next year, and which have faded.
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.
Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles
Today, hunters use different tactics to hunt crocodiles. Some use baited hooks to capture the animals, while others use spears and nets. Regardless of the method, the ultimate goal is to kill the crocodile without injuring the hunter.
