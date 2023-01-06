ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

NBCMontana

Suspect arrested in Billings on suspicion of homicide

BILLINGS, Mont. — A suspect has been arrested in Billings on suspicion of homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and robbery after a standoff on Sunday. The following was sent out by the Billings Police Department:. This release is regarding information for C&O 23-01645 a homicide investigation from January 8, 2023...
BILLINGS, MT
ypradio.org

Billings police standoff ends in arrest, homicide investigation

A police standoff at a residence in central Billings overnight ended with a suspect taken into custody. The Billings Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at about 6 p.m. Sunday night. A male victim was taken to the hospital and other residents fled the scene. The suspect barricaded himself inside and continued shooting, according to police.
KULR8

Laurel PD asking for help in identifying individuals involved in a theft case

LAUREL, Mont. - The public is being asked to help identify two individuals involved with a theft case. The Laurel Police Department shared photos of the individuals Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel Police Station at (406) 628-8737 and reference case P202300009. No further details have...
KULR8

Missing woman’s niece shares new details about her disappearance

UPDATE: Jan. 10 at 1:08 p.m. The niece of the missing Billings woman Sherri Richterich, Dawn Watt, told NonStop Local this is not the first time Richterich has gone missing, but she has never been missing this long. Watt said Richterich talked about "going home" a lot. Shortly after Richterich...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings

Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Jacket belonging to missing 77-y/o woman found; search continues

UPDATE: 5 p.m.: The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says they continue to look for a missing elderly woman in the Billings' West End area. Late Monday afternoon, Sheriff Mike Linder says searchers found a jacket belonging to Sherri Richtertich after searching an area north of the interstate near 56th Street West.
KULR8

Columbus police warn of fake $100 bills circulating

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Police are warning people of fake $100 bills circulating in the Columbus area. The bills state “FOR MOTION PICTURES PURPOSES” on them, but Columbus Police say some have been passed around. “Even if you think it is joke to see if a merchant will accept...
COLUMBUS, MT
KULR8

Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots

BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
MONTANA STATE

