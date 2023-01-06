Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man killed in midtown Billings carjacking identified
Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said Tuesday that Delao's cause of death is a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head.
Update: Search for missing Billings woman suspended for the night
Sherri Richterich, a 77-year-old Billings woman, has now been missing for over 36 hours with no real leads.
Search for missing Billings area woman enters second day
Search crews were out near I-90 between Billings and Laurel with a tracking dog until 9 p.m. Monday combing the area where Sherri Richterich's jacket was found in tall brush.
NBCMontana
Suspect arrested in Billings on suspicion of homicide
BILLINGS, Mont. — A suspect has been arrested in Billings on suspicion of homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and robbery after a standoff on Sunday. The following was sent out by the Billings Police Department:. This release is regarding information for C&O 23-01645 a homicide investigation from January 8, 2023...
ypradio.org
Billings police standoff ends in arrest, homicide investigation
A police standoff at a residence in central Billings overnight ended with a suspect taken into custody. The Billings Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at about 6 p.m. Sunday night. A male victim was taken to the hospital and other residents fled the scene. The suspect barricaded himself inside and continued shooting, according to police.
UPDATE: Murder suspect arrested following standoff in Billings
A seven-hour standoff has ended as police officers took a man into custody, without injury to the officers or suspect, Billings police say.
KULR8
Laurel PD asking for help in identifying individuals involved in a theft case
LAUREL, Mont. - The public is being asked to help identify two individuals involved with a theft case. The Laurel Police Department shared photos of the individuals Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel Police Station at (406) 628-8737 and reference case P202300009. No further details have...
Shocking video shows suspect shooting man in Billings before crime spree
It was a horrific night on 12th street west Sunday night as three different crime scenes developed in a matter of minutes and lead to a 7-hour standoff in a Billings home.
lakecountyfloridanews.com
In Montana, A Shooting Leaves One Person Dead And Another Injured While The Shooter Barricades His Home
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a birthday celebration in Billings, Montana, and the suspect was at first uncooperative as they locked themselves inside a house, according to police. You can also check. In the vicinity of Grand Avenue and 12th St. on Sunday night...
KULR8
Missing woman’s niece shares new details about her disappearance
UPDATE: Jan. 10 at 1:08 p.m. The niece of the missing Billings woman Sherri Richterich, Dawn Watt, told NonStop Local this is not the first time Richterich has gone missing, but she has never been missing this long. Watt said Richterich talked about "going home" a lot. Shortly after Richterich...
Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings
Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
Montana shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured as gunman barricaded in residence
A shooting in Montana left one person dead and another injured as the suspect barricaded themselves in a residence. The suspect was eventually taken into custody.
KULR8
Jacket belonging to missing 77-y/o woman found; search continues
UPDATE: 5 p.m.: The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says they continue to look for a missing elderly woman in the Billings' West End area. Late Monday afternoon, Sheriff Mike Linder says searchers found a jacket belonging to Sherri Richtertich after searching an area north of the interstate near 56th Street West.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Billings area woman
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has requested a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Sherri Richterich.
Police trying to coax man off downtown Billings roof
Police are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Division Street and Sixth Avenue North, and traffic was shut down for a two-block radius around 3:40 p.m.
KULR8
Yellowstone County Task Force raises awareness during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
BILLINGS, Mont. - January is recognized as a month to raise awareness about human trafficking and educate the public about ways to identify and prevent it. The Yellowstone County Human Trafficking Task Force has been helping thousands of Montanans since its initiation in 2016 in spotting the signs of human trafficking.
Billings community service officers two weeks away from completing training
After three weeks of being trained in the classroom, the community service officers, or CSO's, are one month into their six weeks of field training.
KULR8
Columbus police warn of fake $100 bills circulating
COLUMBUS, Mont. - Police are warning people of fake $100 bills circulating in the Columbus area. The bills state “FOR MOTION PICTURES PURPOSES” on them, but Columbus Police say some have been passed around. “Even if you think it is joke to see if a merchant will accept...
By air and land: Missing Billings woman found
She is reportedly safe and in contact with family and is no longer considered a missing person by the Yellowstone County sheriff.
KULR8
Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots
BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
