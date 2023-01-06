ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Here Are The Top Concerts Coming To Arizona In 2023

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Arizona had a bustling concert scene in 2022, and 2023 will be no different. Many big names in music will be visiting the Grand Canyon State this year.

12 News compiled a list of the top 10 concerts coming to Arizona this year that you should try to get tickets to. The concerts span all genres and will truly be a great time.

Here are the best concerts coming to the Grand Canyon State in 2023:

Rihanna

Rihanna will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday, February 12th.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Glendale. The Arizona show will mark her first stop on the tour, and she will be joined by Paramore and GAYLE .

Metallica

Metallica will stop in Glendale for two nights on their M72 world tour. They'll be here on Friday, September 1st and Sunday, September 3rd.

Dierks Bentley , Luke Bryan

Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan will headline Arizona's Country Thunder festival in April.

Jimmy Eat World

Jimmy Eat World will headline the upcoming Super Bowl Experience festival at Phoenix'a Hance Park .

Shania Twain

Shania Twain announced she will be making a stop at Ak-Chin Pavillion in May.

George Strait , Chris Stapleton

George Strait and Chris Stapleton will come to Arizona as part of six exclusive performances across the country. They'll be at State Farm Stadium on May 6th.

Janet Jackson , Ludacris

Janet Jackson is bringing her Together Again tour to Arizona on June 7th. She will be joined by Ludacris .

Jason Aldean , Machine Gun Kelly

Jason Aldean and Machine Gun Kelly will be headlining Arizona's 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival in February.

Green Day , Eddie Vedder

Green Day and Eddie Vedder will be part of the lineup for the Innings Festival in 2023. Green Day will hit the stage on Saturday, February 25th followed by Eddie Vedder on Sunday.

ARIZONA STATE
