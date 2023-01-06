Springfield police make arrest connected to shooting near Holiday in the City celebration

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to the shooting that happened near the Holiday in the City celebration in November.

Mark Anthony Hall, 32, was arrested this morning after being identified as being involved with the shooting that took place on Nov. 25, Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot announced Friday.

Hall was booked into the Clark County Jail on felonious assault, DUI and weapons charges, according to online jail records.

“We would like to take a moment to thank the community and the public for their assistance with this investigation,” Elliot said.

News Center 7 previously reported that police found a man who had been shot near Un Mundo Cafe, located right across the street from where festival-goers were gathering.

The incident report said the victim, Montavion Griffin, heard someone fire a gun and began running towards the Clark County Public Library.

Griffin stopped to look back, making direct eye contact with the man that had the gun, police reported. This is when the shooter pointed his gun at Griffin and began to shoot, striking him in his upper right arm.

Griffin stated to police that he saw a black SUV pull up to a crowd gathered near COhatch Market, police reported.

The people inside of the SUV got out to confront the people in the street and that is when the suspect pointed a black handgun in the air and fired a round.

Griffin told police that he did not know any of the individuals in the argument before shots were fired, according to police.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

