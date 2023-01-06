Mexico is a country ripe with centuries of rich history and urban legends. It is no wonder, then, that some of the best horror films have risen out of the brilliant minds of Mexico’s most talented filmmakers. Often underappreciated in comparison to the likes of J-horror, Mexican horror offers its own unique cultural perspective, exploring how utterly terrifying it is to be human. From horror stories rooted in fantastical realism all the way to terrifyingly bleak peeks into the worst facets of reality, this list of films aims to introduce you to the glorious and macabre world of Mexican terror. And these are only the tip of the iceberg.

