Friday Film Review--"Nanny"
“Nanny,” a standout dramatic film from the Sundance 2022 lineup, has made its way to the small screen on Prime Video this month. One of the most moving and haunting films I saw during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival was “Nanny” – a psychological horror movie about a young woman who emigrated to New York City from Senegal to work as a nanny to earn enough money to bring her young son to the United States.
Sundance Festival’s films with buzz and big stars in 2023
PARK CITY, Utah — It’s safe to say Sundance Film Festival is for movie lovers. If you’re a movie-liker and Sundance simultaneously interests and overwhelms you, look no further for […]
‘Slow’ Trailer: Moving Relationship Drama Exploring Intimacy & Asexuality Debuts In Sundance
EXCLUSIVE: Can a new romantic relationship survive when one of the partners declares they are asexual in its early stages? That is the driver of Lithuanian filmmaker Marija Kavtaradze’s touching relationship drama Slow which debuts in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition this month. Paris-based sales company Totem Films have unveiled the international trailer for the work co-starring Greta Grinevičiūtė (Runner) and Kęstutis Cicėnas (The Last Czars) as a dancer and a sign language interpreter who meet and are immediately drawn to one another. The fledgeling relationship quickly enters unexpected waters when one of the partners announces they are asexual. Slow is Kavtaradze’s second feature after Summer Survivors, following a...
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker, Dies at 59
Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated director, producer and writer, died on Dec. 24. She was 59. The filmmaker, known for three installments of the Prince & Me franchise, died in Vancouver, B.C., following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver, Amy Schumer and More Sign Writers Guild DEI Pledge for Late Night and Comedy/Variety TV WritersWhispers of a Writers Strike Grow LouderPineapple Street Studios Workers Successfully Unionize After Card Check Before beginning her career in film, the Brooklyn native graduated from Harvard and moved to London for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a management...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
‘1923’s James Badge Dale Explains How First 3 Episodes are the Series’ ‘Prologue’
When fans tuned into the long-awaited premiere episode of the Yellowstone origin series 1923 they were treated to an intense moment. As the series opened, we meet Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton as she blasts a man with a shotgun. She then screams deep into the wilderness, already leaving us all on the edge of our seats.
Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Alfonso Cuarón Discuss Career Highs and Lows, Friendships and Death in Three Amigos Conversation
Mexican filmmakers Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Alfonso Cuarón — collectively nicknamed the Three Amigos — sat down for a 90-minute conversation at the Academy Museum on Jan. 6, where they discussed their friendships, career highlights and creative challenges, as well as recurring themes in their individual filmographies. “For the three of us, one thing we have in common is that we don’t have a difference between filmography and biography,” del Toro noted at the beginning of the panel. “We make movies that reflect our lives — where we were in the beginning — and I think it will...
How ShadowMachine Worked With Guillermo del Toro to Bring ‘Pinocchio’ to Life
For Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, co-founders of ShadowMachine, a boutique animation studio and production house, work on “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” began a decade ago as some of the first concept art was being created. “We were first introduced to Guillermo del Toro through Lisa Henson back in 2012,” says Bulkley. “At that point, obviously, we were years away from actually making it, but it allowed for us to start building relationships with [animation house] Mackinnon & Saunders in the U.K. and [co-helmer] Mark Gustafson. By the time we actually were greenlit through Netflix, we had a good idea of...
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series Ordered at Paramount+ From Rawson Marshall Thurber, eOne, Paramount Pictures
A “Dungeons & Dragons” live-action series has been ordered at Paramount+, Variety has confirmed. Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot for the series and will direct the first episode. Paramount+ has given the show an eight-episode order. The series is a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures, with eOne serving as the lead studio. Exact plot details, including what elements of the “Dungeons & Dragons” canon will be included, are being kept under wraps. News of the series comes as Paramount Pictures and eOne are preparing to release the live-action film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” on March 31....
Les Films du Losange Boards Joachim Lafosse’s Timely New Film ‘Un Silence’ with Daniel Auteuil, Emmanuelle Devos (EXCLUSIVE)
Les Films du Losange has boarded “Un silence,” the new thought-provoking film by Belgian filmmaker Joachim Lafosse (“The Restless”) starring Daniel Auteuil and Emmanuelle Devos. The company has unveiled an exclusive first still of the timely drama on the eve of the Unifrance Rendez-Vous market in Paris which kicks off this week. The plot remains enigmatic but Les Films du Losange said it will revolve around Astrid (Devos), the wife of an acclaimed lawyer (Auteuil). Silenced for 25 years, her family balance suddenly collapses when her children initiate their search for justice. Auteuil and Devos are among France’s best known actors. Auteuil previously...
Collider
Best Mexican Horror Movies
Mexico is a country ripe with centuries of rich history and urban legends. It is no wonder, then, that some of the best horror films have risen out of the brilliant minds of Mexico’s most talented filmmakers. Often underappreciated in comparison to the likes of J-horror, Mexican horror offers its own unique cultural perspective, exploring how utterly terrifying it is to be human. From horror stories rooted in fantastical realism all the way to terrifyingly bleak peeks into the worst facets of reality, this list of films aims to introduce you to the glorious and macabre world of Mexican terror. And these are only the tip of the iceberg.
Tim Miller Steps In For Eli Roth To Handle ‘Borderlands’ Reshoot As Roth Cooks Up Feature Version Of ‘Grindhouse’ Trailer ‘Thanksgiving’
EXCLUSIVE: After word circulated today on the fanboy sites that Eli Roth has been supplanted by Deadpool’s Tim Miller on the long-gestating Lionsgate vidgame adaptation Borderlands, allow Deadline to lend a little insight to what is actually happening. Roth handed over the reins on two weeks of reshoots to his pal Miller, because he has to get going with Thanksgiving, the horror film based on a mock trailer that Roth made for the Quentin Tarantino & Robert Rodriguez Grindhouse film. Roth has not been fired, despite a flurry of speculative reports to the contrary. The Thanksgiving trailer presented the gory...
‘Skinamarink’ Review: An Experimental House-at-3:00-A.M. Horror Film That Touches the Uncanny
If I were an ambitious producer of horror films, like Jason Blum, the first thing I would do this year is to offer a deal to Kyle Edward Ball, the writer-director of “Skinamarink.” But it would be a special kind of deal — comparable, in its way, to the one Mel Brooks struck with David Lynch to direct “The Elephant Man,” after Brooks had seen and loved “Eraserhead.” “Skinamarink” isn’t like other horror films. Made for $15,000, it’s a hushed and nearly plotless experimental creep-out — a movie with barely any people in it (though a couple of child actors hover...
Cinema Audio Society Awards: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘The Batman’ Among the Noms
The Cinema Audio Society, whose annual CAS Awards recognizes outstanding work in sound mixing, released it nominations on Tuesday. In the live-action motion picture category, the society nominated the sound mixing teams on All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick.More from The Hollywood ReporterSanta Barbara Film Fest: 'Banshees' Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Set for Tribute'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads Sound Editors' Golden Reel NominationsSAG Awards: Haley Lu Richardson, Ashley Park to Announce Nominations In the animated feature competition, the nominees are Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lightyear, Minions:...
42 Hires Ex-Netflix Exec Ben Cavey As Comedy And Entertainment Chief
42 has made a big name hire. Former Netflix and Tiger Aspect Productions exec Ben Cavey is joining as Head of Comedy and Entertainment. Cavey will be based in the UK- and U.S.-based firm’s LA office, growing its expanding group of managers and producers on the West Coast. He’ll focus on expanding 42’s push into comedy and entertainment, producing projects and managing talent in scripted and unscripted TV and film. Cavey will also develop projects under 42’s three-way production venture with management and production company 3 Arts Entertainment and Lionsgate Television, which includes a first-look deal with Lionsgate Television for the U.S....
Collider
10 Best Screenwriting Debuts of All Time, from 'Juno' to 'Reservoir Dogs'
It's not that common to come across an outstanding directing debut, but to come across an outstanding debut feature screenplay is even more of a preciously rare occurance, one reserved for writers who go down in history as some of the best. Legendary writers like Aaron Sorkin and Quentin Tarantino...
EW.com
Francis Ford Coppola and Adam Driver deny reports of chaos on Megalopolis set: 'Just wait and see'
Francis Ford Coppola and Adam Driver are firing back at reports of chaos brewing on the set of their new film, Megalopolis. A story published Monday by The Hollywood Reporter claimed that filming was "absolute madness" and that the passion project — which Coppola is self-funding — was in peril amid a ballooning budget and "crew exodus." Per the report, the director fired the majority of the VFX team in December, with the rest later resigning. More recently, production designer Beth Mickle and supervising art director David Scott have left the project.
ComicBook
M3GAN Producers' Next Horror Movie Gets Cast and Release Date
Now that M3GAN is a critical and commercial success, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster have their eyes set on their next collaboration. Tuesday, the production houses announced Night Swim, a feature film based on the short film of the same name. According to a brief synopsis shared by Deadline, the picture is a supernatural thriller examining the "hidden source of terror" surrounding a family's backyard swimming pool.
Netflix Becomes First Streamer to Win Golden Globe for Animated Feature With ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’
Taking home the Golden Globe for best animated feature film, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” just made Netflix the first streamer ever to win the category. Del Toro made history for himself, too, as the first Latino winner. (Note: there have previously been co-directors on films that have won, such as Charise Castro Smith from “Encanto,” but co-directors are typically not official nominees or winners.) Accepting the Golden Globe, del Toro proclaimed that “animation is cinema,” continuing, “Animation is not a genre for kids, it’s a medium.” Since the category’s inception in 2006, only four winners of the Globes’ animation category have failed...
Comments / 0