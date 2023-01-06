ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOUNTAIN CEDAR: What’s the highest count ever recorded in San Antonio?

The pollen from mountain cedar trees creates figurative and literal headaches every year for allergy sufferers. You may find yourself wondering how this year’s cedar season compares to years past. What’s the highest pollen count for mountain cedar on record?. Shannon Syring is a Certified Pollen Collector through...
SAISD elementary school gets visit from traveling dinosaur museum

SAN ANTONIO – Huppertz Elementary School students got a unique opportunity to see exhibits of prehistoric life from around the world at Dinosaur George’s Traveling Museum on Tuesday. The schools gym was transformed into a dinosaur museum and students participated in a scavenger hunt. “I have pieces from...
New Braunfels, San Antonio make list of hottest ZIP codes in U.S. in 2022

New data from real estate company Opendoor shows New Braunfels and San Antonio were two of the hottest places to buy real estate in the United States in 2022. Opendoor released the top 20 list of most popular ZIP codes, which were ranked by the number of total homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.
As Seen on SA Live - Friday, January 6, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we have a finalist from ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ get a bite of the newest doughnut shop in San Antonio, have a bit of cocktails, and find hidden gems through estate sales. A finalist contestant from ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ comes to the...
$5 or less pOpshelf stores expanding in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – POpshelf, a low-cost store chain from Dollar General, is expanding in San Antonio. The retailer, which sells the majority of items at $5 or less, is now open at 1231 Austin Highway, a news release states. The stores sell home decor, health and beauty items, arts...
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at home in China Grove

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in China Grove on Tuesday morning. Bexar County firefighters received a report of the fire at 7:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Gopher Hill, near U.S. Highway 87 East. A Bexar County spokesperson said...
VFW Commander says antique rifles used for veterans’ funerals were stolen

SAN ANTONIO – A Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander is looking for two people accused of stealing several antique rifles used in veteran funeral ceremonies. Two men wearing caps and masks used tools to break open a steel door at VFW Post 8397, located in the 2500 block of W. Southcross, according to the commander at the post.
Grandmother, 4 missing children found safe, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY – UPDATE 10:40 p.m.: The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the four missing children and their grandmother, who had last been seen two days ago, have been found and are safe. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four missing children and their grandmother, who...
SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
Ringtail responsible for outage in Boerne; power restored, city says

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Boerne area. According to the Bandera Electric Cooperative Twitter page, if you’re still experiencing an outage, report it by using the myBEC app or call 866-226-3372, option 2, for more information. According to Chris Shadrock, director of communications...
