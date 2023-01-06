Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
People in San Antonio rally to raise funds for three siblings tragically killed in car crashAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Dedicate a live cockroach or rat to an ex and watch it get eaten at the San Antonio Zoo this Valentine’s Day
SAN ANTONIO – Vengeful exes can rejoice — the San Antonio Zoo’s ‘Cry Me A Cockroach’ fundraiser has returned for another year. The fourth-annual fundraising event will begin Tuesday, Jan. 10, and go through Feb. 14. The program will allow people to purchase a live...
KSAT 12
MOUNTAIN CEDAR: What’s the highest count ever recorded in San Antonio?
The pollen from mountain cedar trees creates figurative and literal headaches every year for allergy sufferers. You may find yourself wondering how this year’s cedar season compares to years past. What’s the highest pollen count for mountain cedar on record?. Shannon Syring is a Certified Pollen Collector through...
KSAT 12
SAISD elementary school gets visit from traveling dinosaur museum
SAN ANTONIO – Huppertz Elementary School students got a unique opportunity to see exhibits of prehistoric life from around the world at Dinosaur George’s Traveling Museum on Tuesday. The schools gym was transformed into a dinosaur museum and students participated in a scavenger hunt. “I have pieces from...
KSAT 12
Preschoolers, teachers can get free, unlimited admission to SeaWorld San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Kids and teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio for the 2023 season. Preschool and teacher cards give unlimited access to attractions, rides, and events like the Halloween Spooktacular and SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, but they have to register by the end of March.
KSAT 12
What to know about Monday’s MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate in the first in-person MLK March in three years in San Antonio. The march starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy, located at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels, San Antonio make list of hottest ZIP codes in U.S. in 2022
New data from real estate company Opendoor shows New Braunfels and San Antonio were two of the hottest places to buy real estate in the United States in 2022. Opendoor released the top 20 list of most popular ZIP codes, which were ranked by the number of total homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Friday, January 6, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we have a finalist from ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ get a bite of the newest doughnut shop in San Antonio, have a bit of cocktails, and find hidden gems through estate sales. A finalist contestant from ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ comes to the...
KSAT 12
Seasons 52, a fresh grill and wine bar, to debut at Alamo Quarry Market in March
SAN ANTONIO – A new seasonally driven, fresh grill restaurant is settling into the Alamo City this spring. Seasons 52 will debut at the Alamo Quarry Market in the space that previously accommodated Joe’s Crab shack at 255 E. Basse Road on March 30, according to the restaurant’s website.
KSAT 12
$5 or less pOpshelf stores expanding in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – POpshelf, a low-cost store chain from Dollar General, is expanding in San Antonio. The retailer, which sells the majority of items at $5 or less, is now open at 1231 Austin Highway, a news release states. The stores sell home decor, health and beauty items, arts...
KSAT 12
Abandoned dogs’ rescue delayed by legal red tape in Balcones Heights
Three dogs were left alone in an apartment in Balcones Heights for days with no sign of their owner, according to police. “It was just out of character to see them that distressed those many days in a row,” a neighbor said. She didn’t want to be identified out...
KSAT 12
DreamWeek SA founder wanted to join civil rights movement while growing up
SAN ANTONIO – Growing up in Nigeria, DreamWeek San Antonio founder Shokare Nakpodia told his father, the director of a multi-national company, that he wanted to be a Negro. “He laughed like hysterically for days and days,” Nakpodia said. Yet Nakpodia said, “I felt that the African-Americans were...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio announces what’s open, closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
SAN ANTONIO – Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16 and the City of San Antonio has announced its expected closures. City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. However, public safety and emergency services will remain open. The Martin...
KSAT 12
New video shows intensity of fire that displaced Converse family, spread to multiple homes
SAN ANTONIO – New video shows the intensity of a fire that destroyed a local family’s home in Northeast Bexar County. The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 8900 block of Twincreek Farm in Converse. Neighbors said they heard a loud bang and looked outside, and the home...
KSAT 12
Growing foster care organization receives $400K grant to buy new vehicles to drive children daily
SAN ANTONIO – For a local foster care organization exploding in size, there are some crucial necessities, like transportation for over 800 foster kids they serve. SJRC Texas used to run two residential campuses serving about 75 kids in total. “We serve now over 800 children,” said SJRC Chief...
KSAT 12
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at home in China Grove
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in China Grove on Tuesday morning. Bexar County firefighters received a report of the fire at 7:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Gopher Hill, near U.S. Highway 87 East. A Bexar County spokesperson said...
KSAT 12
VFW Commander says antique rifles used for veterans’ funerals were stolen
SAN ANTONIO – A Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander is looking for two people accused of stealing several antique rifles used in veteran funeral ceremonies. Two men wearing caps and masks used tools to break open a steel door at VFW Post 8397, located in the 2500 block of W. Southcross, according to the commander at the post.
KSAT 12
Loved ones hold vigil to honor siblings killed in Northeast Side crash
SAN ANTONIO – Friends and loved ones gathered at a vigil Monday to support a grieving family who lost three siblings in a crash on the Northeast Side over the weekend. The crash on Thousand Oaks Drive and Alamo Blanco Street on Sunday was just blocks away from the siblings’ home.
KSAT 12
Grandmother, 4 missing children found safe, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY – UPDATE 10:40 p.m.: The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the four missing children and their grandmother, who had last been seen two days ago, have been found and are safe. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four missing children and their grandmother, who...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
KSAT 12
Ringtail responsible for outage in Boerne; power restored, city says
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Boerne area. According to the Bandera Electric Cooperative Twitter page, if you’re still experiencing an outage, report it by using the myBEC app or call 866-226-3372, option 2, for more information. According to Chris Shadrock, director of communications...
Comments / 0