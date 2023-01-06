NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at North Charleston motel that left one person dead in October. Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell, 22, was arrested Monday by North Charleston Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force at a Summerville home. Mitchell faces charges of murder, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the North Charleston Police Department.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO