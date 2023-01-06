ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manning, SC

WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 1 injured during Monday evening crash along Highway 41

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a Monday evening crash with entrapment along Highway 41 in the Huger community. Crews with Cainhoy Fire and Rescue responded to the two-vehicle crash near Tess Place just before 5:30 p.m. and found two vehicles with heavy damage. Officials learned both drivers were trapped inside […]
HUGER, SC
WBTW News13

‘Critical injuries’ reported in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical injuries” were reported Saturday night after a crash in Marion County, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court, according to Marion Fire Rescue. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least one person […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at North Charleston motel that left one person dead in October. Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell, 22, was arrested Monday by North Charleston Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force at a Summerville home. Mitchell faces charges of murder, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the North Charleston Police Department.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

SCDOT details timeline for Hardscrabble Road construction's completion

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2017, Hardscrabble Road has been under construction leaving residents ready for the project to end. "I feel like it's been taking forever," said commuter Kim Brockington. "It takes me forever to get to work and to get home from work and I'm hoping that it's over soon as possible."
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Suspect sought in Orangeburg murder

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to a December killing in Orangeburg. Officers say they’re searching for Cristyon Evans in connection to the Dec. 30 incident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with...
ORANGEBURG, SC
counton2.com

NCPD: 19-year-old arrested following deadly October shooting at motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said an arrest was made in connection to an October homicide. Markwon Davone Stanley (19) was arrested and charged with armed robbery, murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent, according to Charleston County jail records. A release...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday night according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on January 7, at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Faraway Drive. Deputies arrived after reports of a person shot and found a man lying in a hallway of the complex who had been shot in the lower body.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend. Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The victim was...
SANTEE, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation

Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
LEXINGTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews extinguish N. Charleston apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Saturday night fire at an apartment complex. Crews responded to Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m. At the scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke from a multi-family structure. As they worked, all the occupants were cleared...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. SLED’s announcement came on the same day state officials released an annual report showing that human trafficking increased 400% last year in South Carolina.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
CHARLESTON, SC

