FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 dead, 1 injured during Monday evening crash along Highway 41
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a Monday evening crash with entrapment along Highway 41 in the Huger community. Crews with Cainhoy Fire and Rescue responded to the two-vehicle crash near Tess Place just before 5:30 p.m. and found two vehicles with heavy damage. Officials learned both drivers were trapped inside […]
Man ‘purposefully’ hit pedestrians, cars in Florence County Walmart parking lot, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after deputies said he “purposefully” hit pedestrians and cars in the parking lot of a Florence County Walmart on Saturday. Justin Wade Gardner, 33, of Florence, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two […]
Railroad construction in Sumter left unfinished causing bumpy ride for drivers
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter drivers say the road near the Lafayette bridge is now bumpier than before construction started a few weeks ago. "It’s a little bumpy going over it," resident Darian Quiroz said about construction on the end of the bridge at the corner of South Lafayette Drive and Divine Street.
‘Critical injuries’ reported in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical injuries” were reported Saturday night after a crash in Marion County, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court, according to Marion Fire Rescue. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least one person […]
wpde.com
Deputies searching for truck involved in Florence County larceny
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County deputies are looking for a vehicle involved in larceny. Deputies said on Dec. 29, the pickup truck was seen at a business on Wall Street. The car appears to be a 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with step rails and a large...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
Coroner IDs man found dead in Florence; homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are investigating a homicide after a body was found Sunday in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The body was found in the 600 block of Brunson Street, Brandt said. Police were called at about 3 p.m. for a cardiac arrest call and found a […]
live5news.com
Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at North Charleston motel that left one person dead in October. Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell, 22, was arrested Monday by North Charleston Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force at a Summerville home. Mitchell faces charges of murder, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the North Charleston Police Department.
WLTX.com
SCDOT details timeline for Hardscrabble Road construction's completion
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2017, Hardscrabble Road has been under construction leaving residents ready for the project to end. "I feel like it's been taking forever," said commuter Kim Brockington. "It takes me forever to get to work and to get home from work and I'm hoping that it's over soon as possible."
live5news.com
Suspect sought in Orangeburg murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to a December killing in Orangeburg. Officers say they’re searching for Cristyon Evans in connection to the Dec. 30 incident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with...
counton2.com
NCPD: 19-year-old arrested following deadly October shooting at motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said an arrest was made in connection to an October homicide. Markwon Davone Stanley (19) was arrested and charged with armed robbery, murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent, according to Charleston County jail records. A release...
wpde.com
Hartsville intersection expected to be closed for several hours following wreck
HARTSVILLE S.C. — Highway 151 at S. Fourth Street in Hartsville will be blocked for a while due to a minor wreck, according to officials with S.C. Highway Patrol. Troopers said a truck snagged a low-laying cable line, pulled down some traffic lights, and broke at least one utility pole.
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday night according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on January 7, at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Faraway Drive. Deputies arrived after reports of a person shot and found a man lying in a hallway of the complex who had been shot in the lower body.
WIS-TV
Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead
SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend. Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The victim was...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation
Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
live5news.com
Crews extinguish N. Charleston apartment fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Saturday night fire at an apartment complex. Crews responded to Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m. At the scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke from a multi-family structure. As they worked, all the occupants were cleared...
WIS-TV
Civil lawsuit trial begins for former Richland Co. Deputy and Sheriff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Richland County Sheriff’s deputy and the county’s top law enforcer are being sued in federal court after the former deputy tasered a woman in bed. Shelia Webb is suing former Deputy Cameron Duecker and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott over the Feb....
WRDW-TV
2 charged in trafficking of minor in Orangeburg County
BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday that two people are being charged with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. SLED’s announcement came on the same day state officials released an annual report showing that human trafficking increased 400% last year in South Carolina.
Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
