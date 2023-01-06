Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergBoston, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
How This Marshfield Resident Went From Being a Circus Performer to a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Related
New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
Ex-Yankees captain gets new role
Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Reunion With Former All-Star Makes Sense For Red Sox After Trevor Story Injury News
The Red Sox need to make a move fast
Yardbarker
Should Red Sox Sign Cy-Young Winning Ace With Controversial Past To Bolster Rotation?
Could the Boston Red Sox become a contender in the stacked American League East by adding a legitimate ace?. Boston could desperately use a boost, and a rare talent is set to hit the market. The move would be a slam dunk if it weren't for the player's troubled past.
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With Cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been diagnosed with cancer, and will begin treatment on Monday for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Hendriks announced the news in a social media post on Sunday evening.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Former Dodgers Playoff Hero Reacts to Justin Turner's Statement on Him
Kike Hernandez credits major league impact to the former Dodger
Yardbarker
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
Blue Jays' Mattingly Joins Possible MLB Expansion Franchise in Advisory Role
Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly has joined the ownership group of the Nashville Stars, a potential MLB expansion team, reports Bob Nightengale.
Jon Heyman Floats Red Sox As Potential Landing Spot For Carlos Correa
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly been searching for a middle infield upgrade all offseason, and the best one of the bunch just entered the market for a third time.
Former Dodger Outfielder Signs Free Agent Deal With Mariners
2020 World Series Champion finds a new home in the Pacific Northwest
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins Rockies In Attempt To Revitalize Career
A former member of the Boston Red Sox is on the comeback trail after spending all of 2022 in the minor leagues. The Colorado Rockies signed left-handed reliever Fernando Abad to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman on Monday.
NBC Sports
Why Tommy Kahnle spurned larger offer from Red Sox to join Yankees
It turns out the Boston Red Sox weren't "outbid" for Tommy Kahnle, after all. That's the language MLB Network's Jon Heyman used last month while reporting that the New York Yankees had landed the veteran reliever on a two-year, $11.5 million contract despite interest from the rival Red Sox. But...
Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on social media Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin cancer treatment this week. Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season, says he hopes he will pitch this season, and he is confident that he will be able to fight back against the illness.
Yardbarker
Marlins Latest Reported Addition May Make Trade With Red Sox More Likely
The Marlins have been heavily connected to the Boston Red Sox so far this offseason because Miami has an excess of starting pitching -- even more so now with Cueto in the fold -- and Boston has young prospects ready to deal. The Red Sox have been interested in adding a new starting pitcher and have shown interest in Miami's Pablo Lopez along with others.
Phillies Are Really High on Kody Clemens Following Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies front office and coaching staff are very high on Kody Clemens following a trade with the Detroit Tigers.
Boston fans chanting ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Bruins game in Anaheim redefines ‘rent-free’
We thought it was embarrassing enough when Red Sox and Mets fans teamed up to agree upon a “Yankees Suck!” chant midway through one of their uninspiring games at Fenway towards the end of the 2021 season. We were right. It was embarrassing. But we had no idea...
Cameron Maybin out in YES broadcast shakeup
Cameron Maybin will not return to call Yankee games on YES, The Post has learned. It is all part of the latest shake-up to the network’s broadcast plans. And there is still more to sort out. • YES’ hope is for Carlos Beltran to shift to a studio role after a rookie year in which he mostly called games. • Paul O’Neill and the network are discussing a way to bring him back into the booth, according to sources. O’Neill has been working from home for games because of the vaccination policy imposed by YES. Both sides are trying to figure out how...
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain Interested' In Dealing For Former All-Star Middle Infielder
Should the Red Sox swing a trade for the former All-Star?
Comments / 2