Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor
Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
Bowser Sets Goal Of Increasing D.C.’s Population And Black Incomes Over Next Five Years
Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday outlined an ambitious plan to increase D.C.’s population by some 55,000 residents, grow the median income of Black households by $25,000, and put almost all residents east of the Anacostia River within a mile of a grocery store within the next five years. The...
D.C.'s mayor has a plan to boost the city's population
Data: U.S. Census Bureau and Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. Chart: Alice Feng/AxiosIn the heyday of 2010s boomtown D.C., it was projected that the city would hit 1 million residents by 2045. Reality check: Those days of rapid growth are long gone. The District’s population rise was already slowing before the pandemic made it worse. Driving the news: Mayor Muriel Bowser released a five-year “comeback plan" Monday, seeking to revive that decade of growth. The plan includes incentives for converting offices into apartments and creating more jobs. The overall goal: Hang on to D.C.’s current 671,000 residents and grow the...
Mayor Bowser reveals DC comeback plan
WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development revealed DC's Comeback Plan, a tool for setting D.C.'s economic development goals for the next five years. The plan serves as the District's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and will be submitted to...
arlnow.com
Arlington selects two developers to lead affordable housing effort for Crystal House grounds
Arlington County has selected two developers — Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing and D.C.-area developer EYA — to oversee the construction of affordable housing within an apartment complex in Crystal City. They’re committing to provide 844 units, of which 655 will be committed affordable units and the remaining...
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
fox5dc.com
DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census
WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
southerntrippers.com
Washington DC Cherry Blossoms: Ultimate 2023 Festival Guide!
Are you looking to visit the Washington DC cherry blossoms? You have come to the right place because here is an Ultimate 2023 guide! The first thing to note about cherry blossoms is where they came from. In 1912 Japan sent 3,000 cherry blossom trees to DC as a gift and a sign of friendship.
fox5dc.com
Video reveals illegal dumping operation on Maryland-DC border
Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents say it’s unsanitary. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has all the details from Oxon Hill.
mocoshow.com
Zimmerman’s Hardware in Burtonsville Has Been Sold
Per the Aubuchon Company: Craig Zimmerman, James Dillon, Ronald Zimmerman, and Gary Zimmerman have agreed to sell Zimmerman’s Hardware in Burtonsville, MD to the Aubuchon Company, the oldest and largest family-owned hardware store chain in America. Following the closing early this year, the Aubuchon Company will operate 111 stores in 9 states.
Nottingham MD
Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire
WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
popville.com
“Apartment building refusing to return security deposit”
I am curious if any readers have also had a bad experience with 7th Flats, the apartment building in Shaw. I moved out this summer and they have yet to give me my security deposit back despite regular communication from me. When I came in person to ask about it...
Months after public push for barriers, person jumps from Taft Memorial Bridge
The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of an individual found beneath the Taft Memorial Bridge.
NBC Washington
DC Police Chief: Misinformation Swirling in Killing of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Is ‘Reckless'
D.C.'s police chief made a passionate plea on Tuesday for people to stop spreading misinformation about the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Northeast. A man shot and killed Karon Blake in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood about 4 a.m. Saturday after the man heard noises and saw someone who appeared to be "tampering with a vehicle,” D.C. police said.
fox5dc.com
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WJLA
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
13newsnow.com
Former congresswoman Elaine Luria to become fellow at Georgetown University
She's planning to work with students and the next generation of policy leaders. Her discussion group is called "Bipartisanship in a post-Jan. 6 world."
NBC Washington
‘I Cried': Water Bills as High as $16,800 Outrage Calvert County Residents
Homeowners in Calvert County, Maryland, are fighting water bills in the thousands of dollars that many thought were a mistake before they learned they actually owed the money. The residents said they received the high water bills in the final weeks of 2022. “I received our bill after Christmas for...
