Washington, DC

DCist

D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor

Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios DC

D.C.'s mayor has a plan to boost the city's population

Data: U.S. Census Bureau and Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. Chart: Alice Feng/AxiosIn the heyday of 2010s boomtown D.C., it was projected that the city would hit 1 million residents by 2045. Reality check: Those days of rapid growth are long gone. The District’s population rise was already slowing before the pandemic made it worse. Driving the news: Mayor Muriel Bowser released a five-year “comeback plan" Monday, seeking to revive that decade of growth. The plan includes incentives for converting offices into apartments and creating more jobs. The overall goal: Hang on to D.C.’s current 671,000 residents and grow the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Mayor Bowser reveals DC comeback plan

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development revealed DC's Comeback Plan, a tool for setting D.C.'s economic development goals for the next five years. The plan serves as the District's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and will be submitted to...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’

The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC is the loneliest city, according to U.S. Census

WASHINGTON - More than 35 million Americans are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And Washington, D.C. tops the list with the most people who live alone. Nearly half of the 319,565 households in D.C. are one-person households, according to Census Bureau data. 154,140 residents live alone in...
WASHINGTON, DC
southerntrippers.com

Washington DC Cherry Blossoms: Ultimate 2023 Festival Guide!

Are you looking to visit the Washington DC cherry blossoms? You have come to the right place because here is an Ultimate 2023 guide! The first thing to note about cherry blossoms is where they came from. In 1912 Japan sent 3,000 cherry blossom trees to DC as a gift and a sign of friendship.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Zimmerman’s Hardware in Burtonsville Has Been Sold

Per the Aubuchon Company: Craig Zimmerman, James Dillon, Ronald Zimmerman, and Gary Zimmerman have agreed to sell Zimmerman’s Hardware in Burtonsville, MD to the Aubuchon Company, the oldest and largest family-owned hardware store chain in America. Following the closing early this year, the Aubuchon Company will operate 111 stores in 9 states.
BURTONSVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire

WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
WALDORF, MD
popville.com

“Apartment building refusing to return security deposit”

I am curious if any readers have also had a bad experience with 7th Flats, the apartment building in Shaw. I moved out this summer and they have yet to give me my security deposit back despite regular communication from me. When I came in person to ask about it...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Police Chief: Misinformation Swirling in Killing of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Is ‘Reckless'

D.C.'s police chief made a passionate plea on Tuesday for people to stop spreading misinformation about the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Northeast. A man shot and killed Karon Blake in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood about 4 a.m. Saturday after the man heard noises and saw someone who appeared to be "tampering with a vehicle,” D.C. police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday

Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
TOWSON, MD

