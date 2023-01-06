Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Crews close lanes in both directions of I-275 in Clermont and Hamilton counties
MOUNT CARMEL, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced various lane closures will take effect on the interstate in Clermont and Hamilton counties this week. Various single-lane closures will be implemented on east and westbound Interstate 275 at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Click the video...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen after crash on the interstate in the West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. A crash that was blocking multiple lanes on I-75 in the West End has been cleared. All lanes are reopened and traffic is flowing normally. The two center lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 in the West End after an early Tuesday morning crash. Click the...
Fox 19
Traffic Alert: Crashes snarl morning commute
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three major crashes are snarling the morning commute Tuesday. Southbound Interstate 75 is a parking lot near the Western Hills Viaduct approaching downtown Cincinnati due to at least two crashes since 6:30 a.m. Eastbound Interstate I- 275 also is seeing delays due to a crash with a...
WLWT 5
Ramp reopened in Sharonville after earlier crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The ramp from I-75 to I-275 has been reopened after an earlier crash. All lanes are open and traffic has returned to normal. The ramp from northbound I-75 to eastbound I-275 is closed after a crash Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
KYTC: Rolling roadblocks planned for I-75 in Grant County
DRY RIDGE, Ky. — A rolling roadblock is planned Monday morning for a section of I-75 in Grant County according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials state that traffic will be temporarily slowed down or...
WLWT 5
Crash blocking lanes cleared on south I-75 near Mitchell Avenue
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the left lanes on southbound I-75 near Mitchell Avenue has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on I-75 south, near Mitchell Avenue, exit 6. A vehicle reportedly struck the wall...
WLWT 5
Crews impart lane closures on south I-71 in Clinton County
BOWERSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced road closures will begin on Interstate 71 in Clinton County this week. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, crews will reduce south I-71 to one lane between the State Route 72 interchange and the U.S. 62 interchange. The...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 2900 block Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Colerian and Virginia avenues in Northside
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported at Colerian and Virginia avenues in Northside. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Rollover crash on Day Hill-Arnheim Road in Franklin Township with injuries
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency crews have responded to a rollover crash on Day Hill-Arnheim Road in Brown County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio State Patrol has confirmed one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic is impacted. Use caution...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash on Dudley Road in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Emergency crews have responded to a report of a crash on Dudley Road, at Turkeyfoot Road, in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
Fox 19
Air Care responds with teen driver hurt in Brown County rollover crash
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday morning, according to Brown County dispatchers. It happened at Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road around 7:15 a.m., a dispatcher said. A single vehicle was involved. The medical helicopter...
wnewsj.com
One seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash
WARREN COUNTY — On Sunday at 6:26 a.m., members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (Lebanon and Wilmington Posts) and the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District responded to a two-vehicle accident. The accident took place on I-71 southbound near the Clinton and Warren county line. Sgt. Robert Burd, of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Elm Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Elm Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Bethany Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Bethany Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Fox 19
Police chase ends in crash overnight in NKY
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash in northern Kentucky early Monday, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It involved a stolen vehicle and started around 1:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 71/75 near the Fort Mitchell exit. The chase ended in a crash near the Erlanger...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a structure fire on U.S. 27 in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in the 4000 block of US 27 in Falmouth. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Chapel Place in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Chapel Place in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Comments / 0