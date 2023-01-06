ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Mill, KY

WLWT 5

All lanes reopen after crash on the interstate in the West End

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. A crash that was blocking multiple lanes on I-75 in the West End has been cleared. All lanes are reopened and traffic is flowing normally. The two center lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 in the West End after an early Tuesday morning crash. Click the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Traffic Alert: Crashes snarl morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three major crashes are snarling the morning commute Tuesday. Southbound Interstate 75 is a parking lot near the Western Hills Viaduct approaching downtown Cincinnati due to at least two crashes since 6:30 a.m. Eastbound Interstate I- 275 also is seeing delays due to a crash with a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Ramp reopened in Sharonville after earlier crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The ramp from I-75 to I-275 has been reopened after an earlier crash. All lanes are open and traffic has returned to normal. The ramp from northbound I-75 to eastbound I-275 is closed after a crash Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

KYTC: Rolling roadblocks planned for I-75 in Grant County

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — A rolling roadblock is planned Monday morning for a section of I-75 in Grant County according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials state that traffic will be temporarily slowed down or...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Crash blocking lanes cleared on south I-75 near Mitchell Avenue

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the left lanes on southbound I-75 near Mitchell Avenue has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on I-75 south, near Mitchell Avenue, exit 6. A vehicle reportedly struck the wall...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews impart lane closures on south I-71 in Clinton County

BOWERSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced road closures will begin on Interstate 71 in Clinton County this week. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, crews will reduce south I-71 to one lane between the State Route 72 interchange and the U.S. 62 interchange. The...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews respond to a report of a crash on Dudley Road in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Emergency crews have responded to a report of a crash on Dudley Road, at Turkeyfoot Road, in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
EDGEWOOD, KY
Fox 19

Air Care responds with teen driver hurt in Brown County rollover crash

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday morning, according to Brown County dispatchers. It happened at Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road around 7:15 a.m., a dispatcher said. A single vehicle was involved. The medical helicopter...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

One seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash

WARREN COUNTY — On Sunday at 6:26 a.m., members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (Lebanon and Wilmington Posts) and the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District responded to a two-vehicle accident. The accident took place on I-71 southbound near the Clinton and Warren county line. Sgt. Robert Burd, of...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Bethany Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Bethany Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Police chase ends in crash overnight in NKY

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash in northern Kentucky early Monday, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It involved a stolen vehicle and started around 1:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 71/75 near the Fort Mitchell exit. The chase ended in a crash near the Erlanger...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a structure fire on U.S. 27 in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in the 4000 block of US 27 in Falmouth. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
FALMOUTH, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH

