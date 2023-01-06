ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Driver Injured After Truck Crashes Into Yukon Home

One person was injured after they crashed Sunday afternoon into a Yukon home. The crash happened at a home near West Britton Road and North Piedmont Road. Oklahoma City Police said the driver of the truck was experiencing a medical episode when they drove into the home. Police said the...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly New Year's Day Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day. According to newly filed court documents J’Coal Glover, 30, was arrested Saturday night at an Oklahoma City gas station. Arrested on a first-degree murder complaint, records indicate Glover did not pull the trigger. The cry of police and ambulance sirens marked the start of 2023 in Oklahoma City's Midtown district.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Authorities, Community Search For Missing 3-Year-Old Girl In Caddo County

The search continues in Caddo County on Wednesday morning for a 3-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday, according to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is assisting Cyril police and other law enforcement agencies, says Athena Brownfield disappeared from her home on West Nebraska Road and has not been seen for days.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Madoc

U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma City

The leading fast-food restaurant franchise continues to bring its delectable foods closer to its numerous fans. Fans of Chick-Fil-A in the Oklahoma City metro are thrilled to now have their favorite restaurant conveniently located nearby. If there have been any challenges such as distance or traffic before they could access their favorite restaurant, this new location is going to mitigate them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

