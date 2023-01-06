Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok ChallengeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Related
17-year-old dies in Oklahoma City shooting
One teenager is dead after a shooting in Oklahoma City and police are trying to determine if it was intentional, or just a tragic accident.
OHP: Man dies after being hit along I-40
Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man in Pottawatomie County.
news9.com
Driver Injured After Truck Crashes Into Yukon Home
One person was injured after they crashed Sunday afternoon into a Yukon home. The crash happened at a home near West Britton Road and North Piedmont Road. Oklahoma City Police said the driver of the truck was experiencing a medical episode when they drove into the home. Police said the...
KOCO
Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
news9.com
Watch: K9 Dog Sniffs Out 2 Accused Of Shooting Into Apartment Complex
Police released new video of officers arresting two men accused of firing shots into a NW Oklahoma City apartment complex. The suspects tried hiding at the top of a drainage ditch, but K9 officer Sully sniffed them out.
KOCO
Person dead after hit, killed on Interstate 40 in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A person is dead after getting hit and killed on Interstate 40 in Pottawatomie County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed a pedestrian was hit in the eastbound lane of I-40 near Shawnee late Saturday night. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash...
OKC Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly New Year's Day Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day. According to newly filed court documents J’Coal Glover, 30, was arrested Saturday night at an Oklahoma City gas station. Arrested on a first-degree murder complaint, records indicate Glover did not pull the trigger. The cry of police and ambulance sirens marked the start of 2023 in Oklahoma City's Midtown district.
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
Oklahoma City Police make fugitive arrest following car chase and short foot pursuit
What started as a traffic violation in Southeast Oklahoma City ended with a fugitive arrest. Recently released dash cam video shows what happened.
Homeless woman killed in hit and run crash
Oklahoma City Police confirm overnight a homeless woman was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street has died.
news9.com
Authorities, Community Search For Missing 3-Year-Old Girl In Caddo County
The search continues in Caddo County on Wednesday morning for a 3-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday, according to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is assisting Cyril police and other law enforcement agencies, says Athena Brownfield disappeared from her home on West Nebraska Road and has not been seen for days.
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Vicious dog attack on group of teens in NW Oklahoma City caught on camera
After a vicious dog attack on a group of teens in northwest Oklahoma City was caught on camera, neighbors told KFOR this is not the first time it’s happened and they are looking to stop it from happening again.
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
Update: Former OKC auto repair owner allegedly threatens customer for trying to get his car back after waiting months on repair
A man in Bethany said he dropped off his car with a former Oklahoma City auto repair shop in February 2022 for an engine rebuild, but now almost a year later and he still hasn't gotten it back.
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
‘Not just somebody on the street’: Family wants answers after woman found dead in alley
A family is searching for answers more than a month after their loved one was found dead in an alley near 31st and S. Western Avenue.
KOCO
Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma City
The leading fast-food restaurant franchise continues to bring its delectable foods closer to its numerous fans. Fans of Chick-Fil-A in the Oklahoma City metro are thrilled to now have their favorite restaurant conveniently located nearby. If there have been any challenges such as distance or traffic before they could access their favorite restaurant, this new location is going to mitigate them.
Comments / 0