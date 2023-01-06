The search continues in Caddo County on Wednesday morning for a 3-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday, according to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is assisting Cyril police and other law enforcement agencies, says Athena Brownfield disappeared from her home on West Nebraska Road and has not been seen for days.

CADDO COUNTY, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO