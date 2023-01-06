ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons Starting OL Elijah Wilkinson OUT vs. Bucs

By Daniel Flick
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZYUm_0k62qomT00

The final injury report of the season has arrived for the Atlanta Falcons, and it brought bad news for left guard Elijah Wilkinson but positive updates for running back Avery Williams and tight end Feleipe Franks.

The Atlanta Falcons received mixed injury news ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

Falcons coach Arthur Smith revealed that starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson has been ruled out, bringing his solid campaign to an early end.

Wilkinson missed five games with a knee injury before returning after the bye week to play in two more but sustained a calf injury that ultimately knocked him out of the final two games. A surprise star in training camp, the 27-year-old Wilkinson rose from fringe roster spot to starter, unseating second-year pro and incumbent starter Jalen Mayfield.

An impending free agent, Wilkinson may have played his last snap in Atlanta - but his infusion into the lineup was a key reason why the Falcons offensive line took a substantial step forward and led a top-five rushing attack. In Wilkinson's absence, Matt Hennessy is poised to get the start at left guard for the second consecutive week.

But the news wasn't all bad for the Falcons, as running back and return specialist Avery Williams (foot) and tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion) were both removed from the injury report Friday.

Williams left last week's victory over the Arizona Cardinals prematurely with his ailment, while Franks has missed the previous two games.

The Falcons (6-10) and Buccaneers (8-8) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Wyoming News

Georgia's CFP rout draws record-low audience

Monday night's College Football Playoff title game between top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 TCU was the least watched FBS championship since the Bowl Championship Series era started 24 years ago, according to a report by Sports Business Journal. Approximately 17.2 million viewers tuned in to watch the Bulldogs drub the Horned Frogs 65-7. The game was televised on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU -- the three networks that have carried the...
ATHENS, GA
The West Virginia Daily News

Spartans climb to No. 4 in latest rankings

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier East Spartans have yet to play a home game but continue to be road warriors as evidenced by their 5-1 record to start this 2023 season. East is coming off a dramatic, come-from-behind, 74-70 win over the Huntington Highlanders, where they trailed by as many as 18 points in the second […] The post Spartans climb to No. 4 in latest rankings appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
LEWISBURG, WV
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy