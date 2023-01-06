Falcons Starting OL Elijah Wilkinson OUT vs. Bucs

The final injury report of the season has arrived for the Atlanta Falcons, and it brought bad news for left guard Elijah Wilkinson but positive updates for running back Avery Williams and tight end Feleipe Franks.

The Atlanta Falcons received mixed injury news ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

Falcons coach Arthur Smith revealed that starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson has been ruled out, bringing his solid campaign to an early end.

Wilkinson missed five games with a knee injury before returning after the bye week to play in two more but sustained a calf injury that ultimately knocked him out of the final two games. A surprise star in training camp, the 27-year-old Wilkinson rose from fringe roster spot to starter, unseating second-year pro and incumbent starter Jalen Mayfield.

An impending free agent, Wilkinson may have played his last snap in Atlanta - but his infusion into the lineup was a key reason why the Falcons offensive line took a substantial step forward and led a top-five rushing attack. In Wilkinson's absence, Matt Hennessy is poised to get the start at left guard for the second consecutive week.

But the news wasn't all bad for the Falcons, as running back and return specialist Avery Williams (foot) and tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion) were both removed from the injury report Friday.

Williams left last week's victory over the Arizona Cardinals prematurely with his ailment, while Franks has missed the previous two games.

The Falcons (6-10) and Buccaneers (8-8) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

