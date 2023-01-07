Dave Bautista Showed How He Covered Up His Manny Pacquiao Tattoo After Manny's Anti-Gay Statements
Aside from being the hunky green alien in Guardians of the Galaxy , Dave Bautista is also known for his collection of body art.
Like, the man is super tatted up:
But that Manny Pacquiao tattoo he had? It's no more!
Dave explained to GQ that he decided to get it covered up after the anti-gay comments Manny made in 2016.
“It used to be a team logo," he said, showing on his forearm where the tattoo used to be. "I was a part of a team of a person I considered a friend and someone I really looked up to. And then he later came out publicly with some anti-gay statements and turned out to be an extreme homophobe."
"So, I had a huge issue with it," Dave continued. "It's a personal issue with me, my mom's a lesbian. And I just could no longer call him a friend. So, I had it covered up with this [skull]."
