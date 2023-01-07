ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Dave Bautista Showed How He Covered Up His Manny Pacquiao Tattoo After Manny's Anti-Gay Statements

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kvshm_0k62qntk00

Aside from being the hunky green alien in Guardians of the Galaxy , Dave Bautista is also known for his collection of body art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhHdQ_0k62qntk00
Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

Like, the man is super tatted up:

👀

@davebautista / Via Instagram: @davebautista

But that Manny Pacquiao tattoo he had? It's no more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8J5e_0k62qntk00
Fred Duval / FilmMagic

Dave explained to GQ that he decided to get it covered up after the anti-gay comments Manny made in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjjL7_0k62qntk00
Jun Sato / WireImage

“It used to be a team logo," he said, showing on his forearm where the tattoo used to be. "I was a part of a team of a person I considered a friend and someone I really looked up to. And then he later came out publicly with some anti-gay statements and turned out to be an extreme homophobe."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPDwD_0k62qntk00
Vera Anderson / WireImage

"So, I had a huge issue with it," Dave continued. "It's a personal issue with me, my mom's a lesbian. And I just could no longer call him a friend. So, I had it covered up with this [skull]."

@gq

Dave Bautista on why he got one of his coverup tattoos #GQ #TattooTour #WWE #DaveBautista #MCU #Tattoos #Bautista

♬ original sound - GQ - GQ

Dave didn't directly mention Manny in the interview, but he previously spoke out against him, saying at the time that Manny was a "fucking idiot."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3746et_0k62qntk00
Jay Directo / AFP via Getty Images

Manny ultimately offered an apology for the things he said, but he also made it clear that he wasn't changing his "position against same-sex marriage."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7tqN_0k62qntk00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’

It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”  It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
Complex

Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments

Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Page Six

Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’

Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
game-news24.com

Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought

After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
SheKnows

These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up

In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true. Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up. According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were...
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Claps Back At Jamie Lynn For Complaining About Being Her Sister On ‘Special Forces’

Britney Spears didn’t hold back when it came to her reaction about sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘s comments about being her younger sister. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney, 41, began her Instagram caption with sarcasm. The “Toxic” singer went on to recall the difficult years of her strict conservatorship, where her dad Jamie Spears controlled her finances and seeming basic freedoms, such as being able to go out for dinner with friends or drink alcohol during her Las Vegas residency and beyond.
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy