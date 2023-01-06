Read full article on original website
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
UMS employee and dependent tuition policy expanded
The University of Maine System employee tuition waiver policy and dependent tuition benefit policy now includes English language courses for the UMS workforce. The policy expansion is part of an effort to generate strong and diverse candidate pools in searches. Concurrently, Maine NGOs and state education and workforce leaders report...
UMaine senior recognized at Eastern Athletic Trainers’ Association convention
UMaine senior recognized at Eastern Athletic Trainers’ Association convention. University of Maine senior athletic training student Emily Davison took home a pair of honors at the Eastern Athletic Trainers’ Association (EATA) convention held Jan. 6-9 in Boston. Davison, of North Waterboro, Maine, took first place in the District...
Brian Beal: Supporting the local economy through research
Professor of Marine Ecology Brian Beal has been a leader of marine research throughout the state of Maine and the University of Maine community for over 30 years. Growing up in Jonesport, Beal developed a deep connection with the sea that has fueled a lifelong interest in marine science. In the mid-1980s as local fishermen in Washington county became concerned about a decrease in soft-shell clam harvests, Beal worked together with the group to learn how to spawn clams, raise larvae, and grow them into seed clams that can be planted in mudflats. In 1987 the joint venture became Maine’s first public shellfish hatchery, formally called the Beals Island Regional Shellfish Hatchery, which evolved in the early 2000s to become the Downeast Institute (DEI), where Beal currently serves as the director of research.
UMaine Space Initiative establishes pathways for enhanced partnerships
The University of Maine has a long history of space-related research and development activities dating back to the early 90s. Supported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Maine Space Grant Consortium (MSGC), our fellowship and scholarship programs have been running continuously for over 32 years, training the future workforce, generating intellectual property, and contributing to the state economy.
UMaine Extension 4-H introduces youth to engineering concepts
University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is accepting registrations for a special interest club where youth ages 9-18 can explore basic engineering concepts. This online club will be held on Thursdays, Jan. 26–March 2 from 4–5:15 p.m. Required registration closes Jan. 17. The 4-H Engineering Club will introduce...
Maine Policy Matters podcast returns Jan. 17
The Maine Policy Matters podcast will launch its third season on Jan. 17 with an episode about offshore wind development, followed by an episode about the future of Maine’s lobster industry on Jan. 30. The premiere episode on Jan. 17 focuses on the Maine Policy Review article “Maine and...
Hutchinson Center
Penobscot Marine Museum Photography Exhibits (January 10 – May 31, 2023) Belfast, Maine — Two Penobscot Marine Museum photography exhibits — “Up River: Selections From The Captain Bill Abbott Collection” and “20 Best” — are on display at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast through May 31. The show is free and open to the public, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday.
2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration at UMaine features keynote by three racial justice community leaders
The 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration on Jan. 16, co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the University of Maine Division of Student Life, will feature a keynote address by two civil rights community leaders, whose efforts led to the successful Juneteenth commemoration in Ellsworth last summer, and a University of Maine graduate student, whose work for social justice has been noted in the central Maine community.
