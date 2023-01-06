Professor of Marine Ecology Brian Beal has been a leader of marine research throughout the state of Maine and the University of Maine community for over 30 years. Growing up in Jonesport, Beal developed a deep connection with the sea that has fueled a lifelong interest in marine science. In the mid-1980s as local fishermen in Washington county became concerned about a decrease in soft-shell clam harvests, Beal worked together with the group to learn how to spawn clams, raise larvae, and grow them into seed clams that can be planted in mudflats. In 1987 the joint venture became Maine’s first public shellfish hatchery, formally called the Beals Island Regional Shellfish Hatchery, which evolved in the early 2000s to become the Downeast Institute (DEI), where Beal currently serves as the director of research.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO