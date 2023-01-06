ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira resident sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2022 shooting death of another man

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVCxp_0k62qhbO00

A former Elmira resident charged with murder after the shooting death of another man almost a year ago faces 10 years in state prison.

Edward D. Baugh, 44, was sentenced Friday in Chemung County Court, and will also serve five years of post-release supervision.

Baugh, who was located and arrested in Hampton, Virginia, two months after the shooting of Bashawn Williams, was initially charged with second-degree murder as part of a 10-count indictment.

The sentence was the outcome of a plea agreement, which resulted in Baugh pleading guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter.

The charges against Baugh stemmed from the Feb. 7, 2022 death of Williams, 39, of Elmira, who died following a shooting incident in the area of West Sixth and Johnson streets, Elmira police said.

Officers who were responding to a report of gunfire after 1 a.m. that date found two men with gunshot wounds outside a residence. Both were hospitalized and Williams later died.

Public safetyOwego man charged in mother's murder faced domestic violence accusations, police say

For subscribers5 challenges Kathy Hochul faces in 2023 as she starts first full term as NY governor

CoronavirusNew York laws seek to crack down on COVID fraud. What you should know

Following a police investigation, a Chemung County grand jury indicted Baugh in connection with the incident. Police believed at that time Baugh had left the area.

Elmira police requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force, which obtained information about Baugh's presence at a residence in Hampton.

With assistance from the Hampton Police Department, marshals were able to take Baugh into custody without incident last April, and he was extradited to New York to face charges.

He has been incarcerated without bail at the Chemung County Jail since his return.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Man accused of jumping on trooper during brother’s arrest

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have two brothers in custody after one allegedly jumped on a state trooper’s back as they attempted to arrest the other. Officials said state troopers responded to the 100 block Whyne Road, Mifflin Township, for a neighbor dispute. Troopers say there had been several previous incidents between the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
cortlandvoice.com

Man acquitted of kidnapping charges sentenced to a year in prison

A man acquitted of kidnapping charges was sentenced to a year in state prison this past Thursday in Cortland County Court, following his conviction of petit larceny and third-degree assault (criminal negligence by causing injury with a weapon). The conviction and sentencing for Jeremy L. Flowers, 35, comes after the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman forced to watch as man holds gun to his head

Bradford County, Pa. — After sweet-talking a woman to come over to his home, a man allegedly got angry, placed a gun under his chin, and told her she would have to watch. Charles William Fletcher accused the woman of liking his brother before grabbing the firearm and threatening her with it, police said. The 53-year-old Bradford County man initially placed the gun under the chin of the woman, according to the report. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness

The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
whcuradio.com

Traffic stop in Newfield leads to fugitive of justice arrest

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a fugitive from justice arrest in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car driving without a front license plate in the Town of Newfield around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but driver pulled into a gas station. 41-year-old Nicole Manwaring, of Elmira, was found in the bathroom. She was taken into custody and issued numerous traffic citations and infractions including operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, no seat belt, illegal window tints, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. She was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Manwaring was held in custody as she was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania.
NEWFIELD, NY
iheart.com

Seneca County Inmates Accused of Assaulting Corrections Officers Last Year

3 inmates at a Seneca County prison are accused of assaulting corrections officers there in January of last year. Troopers say 41-year-old Jayvon Mulzac, 22-year-old Ernastiaze Moore, and 24-year-old Darrin Jones attacked the officers in the mess hall at Five Points Correctional Facility. All three have been indicted on felony...
NorthcentralPA.com

Wanted man in custody after two-mile chase

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man refused to stop after authorities saw him driving a vehicle near the 700 block of W. Fourth Street. Keith Bernard Haynes was wanted by the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office when detectives spotted him on Nov. 14. Williamsport Police officers attempted to stop Haynes, who refused to pull over and drove away. Related reading: Man charged after two crack sales to detectives ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Star Gazette

The Star Gazette

1K+
Followers
368
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Elmira New York News - stargazette.com is the home page of Elmira New York with in depth and updated Elmira local news.

 http://stargazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy