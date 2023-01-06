ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvin Mims declares for 2023 NFL Draft after three seasons with OU football

By Justin Martinez, Oklahoman
 4 days ago

NORMAN — OU suffered one of its biggest losses of the offseason Friday.

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft . He finishes his three-year college career with 2,398 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 123 receptions.

Mims ranks in the top 15 in program history for receiving yards (eighth), receiving touchdowns (10th) and receptions (15th).

“To my brothers and coaches, thank you for pouring into me and pushing me every day to be the best person I can be on and off the field,” Mims said via a statement on Twitter. “Sooner Nation, thank you for making a 17-year-old boy’s dreams come true! The endless support and love will never be taken for granted.”

Mims' announcement comes one day after quarterback Dillon Gabriel said he would return for the 2023 season .

More: Which players have signed to Oklahoma football's 2023 recruiting class?

Marvin Mims coming off best season with OU football

Mims has been an impact player for OU since his first season in 2020. The former four-star prospect out of Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, racked up a team-high 610 yards on 37 receptions and tied the Big 12 true freshman record of nine touchdowns catches.

Mims served as the driving force in OU’s passing game this season. He recorded career-highs of 54 receptions and 1,083 receiving yards to go along with six touchdowns.

It isn't much of a surprise that Mims decided to declare for the NFL Draft. Despite not having the best size, the 5-foot-11, 182-pound wideout is a proven playmaker who should continue to be a downfield threat at the next level.

While most prominent mock drafts have yet to project past the first round, Mims could very easily have his name called in the mid-to-late portion of the second round come April 28 in Kansas City, Mo., although a third-round selection is also a possibility.

Who will Dillon Gabriel pass to in 2023 season?

While Mims prepares for the draft, OU must prepare to replace its top target of the past three seasons.

Barring a transfer portal addition, Jalil Farooq figures to step in as the Sooners' No. 1 wide receiver next season. The sophomore caught 36 passes for 461 yards and five touchdowns this season.

More: OU football: Dillon Gabriel announces return to Sooners for 2023 season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPgpx_0k62qgif00

OU will also have a pair of veteran options in wide receiver Drake Stoops and tight end Austin Stogner. Stoops returns for his sixth and final season with the Sooners, while Stogner began his career in Norman before spending last season at South Carolina.

OU would also welcome a jump in production from freshmen Gavin Freeman, Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson.

Mims joins running back Eric Gray, offensive linemen Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and cornerback C.J. Coldon as Sooners declaring for the NFL Draft.

2023 NFL Draft

When: Thursday, April 27 — Saturday, April 29

Where: Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.

TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

More: Tramel's ScissorTales: College football calendar needs an overhaul, including signing day

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Marvin Mims declares for 2023 NFL Draft after three seasons with OU football

