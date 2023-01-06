ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Leadership program aims to help neighborhood take ownership

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A historically African-American community, the people in the Highland Neighborhood in Spartanburg are tight-knit. “There’s a loyalty to this community that’s unseen in any other neighborhood I’ve ever known. Once you come through Highland, you’re going to always come back,” said Highland Community Engagement Coordinator Wilma Moore.
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Five new members named to Prisma’s board of directors

Five new members started their three-year terms on Prisma Health Upstate Board of Directors on Jan. 1. The new members are Robert Dye, Jack Ellenberg, Tee Hooper, Adela Mendoza and Beverly Ward. “Their collective professional experience complements our existing members and represents a diverse range of leadership,” said Margaret Jenkins,...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville City Council Notes: Packed house greets Woven project approval

Here’s a recap of the Jan. 9 meeting of the Greenville City Council:. After nearly three hours of discussion, Greenville’s Woven project narrowly passed on a 4-3 vote with amendments. Residents packed every seat and lined the walls of Greenville City Hall’s chambers for the final vote on the 214-unit housing project planned for the Village of West Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

Economist, farmer weigh in on nationwide increase in egg prices

Is it the chicken or the egg? In the case of skyrocketing egg prices across the nation, it’s the chicken. WYFF News 4 spoke with Furman University’s Jason Jones, an economics professor, about why the price of eggs is so high. Jones said it’s a simple supply and demand issue. There are fewer chickens due to avian flu. Fewer chickens means fewer eggs, which translates to higher prices for eggs on grocery store shelves – about a 50% increase compared to food in general, which has seen a 12% increase over the last several months, Jones explained.
GREENVILLE, SC
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas

Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spread across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville

A new mixed-use development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower. Developers submitted plans to the city of Greenville’s Design Review Board for the proposed 19-story Canvas tower that would sit at 301 College St., right at the corner of North Academy and College streets, adjacent to Buncombe Street, framing the Canvas Lofts and its iconic mural of former Greenville County educator Pearlie Harris.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Powerball ticket sold in Greenville for Saturday’s drawing is worth $150,000. The ticket was purchased at the VGO #11 store at 1335 Cedar Lane Rd. in Greenville. Powerball® – Saturday, Jan. 7: 35 - 36 - 44 - 45 - 67 Powerball: 14...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal

a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Pickens names River Bluff’s Reynolds head coach

The School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees has approved the selection of Mr. James Reynolds as Pickens High School’s new Head Varsity Football Coach. Mr. Reynolds joins Pickens High from a field of 64 outstanding applicants with an impressive resume that includes a combination of exceptional teaching and coaching experiences as the foundation […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Oconee Co. man found with explicit photos of minor

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Monday in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor. According to deputies, in August a School Resource Officer spoke with an employee of the Department of Social Services about nude photos sent between a teenager and Smith.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

