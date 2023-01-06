Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Leadership program aims to help neighborhood take ownership
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A historically African-American community, the people in the Highland Neighborhood in Spartanburg are tight-knit. “There’s a loyalty to this community that’s unseen in any other neighborhood I’ve ever known. Once you come through Highland, you’re going to always come back,” said Highland Community Engagement Coordinator Wilma Moore.
greenvillejournal.com
Five new members named to Prisma’s board of directors
Five new members started their three-year terms on Prisma Health Upstate Board of Directors on Jan. 1. The new members are Robert Dye, Jack Ellenberg, Tee Hooper, Adela Mendoza and Beverly Ward. “Their collective professional experience complements our existing members and represents a diverse range of leadership,” said Margaret Jenkins,...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville City Council Notes: Packed house greets Woven project approval
Here’s a recap of the Jan. 9 meeting of the Greenville City Council:. After nearly three hours of discussion, Greenville’s Woven project narrowly passed on a 4-3 vote with amendments. Residents packed every seat and lined the walls of Greenville City Hall’s chambers for the final vote on the 214-unit housing project planned for the Village of West Greenville.
greenvillejournal.com
Greater Greenville Sanitation to stop recycling, but the city of Greenville will continue
Greater Greenville Sanitation will no longer offer curbside recycling after March 30 due to the increase in the cost of collection, which includes equipment maintenance, fuel and employees. But for residents living inside city limits and using City of Greenville Solid Waste services, recycling collection will continue as normal and...
furman.edu
Economist, farmer weigh in on nationwide increase in egg prices
Is it the chicken or the egg? In the case of skyrocketing egg prices across the nation, it’s the chicken. WYFF News 4 spoke with Furman University’s Jason Jones, an economics professor, about why the price of eggs is so high. Jones said it’s a simple supply and demand issue. There are fewer chickens due to avian flu. Fewer chickens means fewer eggs, which translates to higher prices for eggs on grocery store shelves – about a 50% increase compared to food in general, which has seen a 12% increase over the last several months, Jones explained.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas
Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spread across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
WYFF4.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from Reedy River
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
gsabusiness.com
19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville
A new mixed-use development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower. Developers submitted plans to the city of Greenville’s Design Review Board for the proposed 19-story Canvas tower that would sit at 301 College St., right at the corner of North Academy and College streets, adjacent to Buncombe Street, framing the Canvas Lofts and its iconic mural of former Greenville County educator Pearlie Harris.
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
FBI investigating into healthcare facility in Greenville Co.
The FBI responded to a healthcare facility in Greenville County on Tuesday.
WYFF4.com
$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Powerball ticket sold in Greenville for Saturday’s drawing is worth $150,000. The ticket was purchased at the VGO #11 store at 1335 Cedar Lane Rd. in Greenville. Powerball® – Saturday, Jan. 7: 35 - 36 - 44 - 45 - 67 Powerball: 14...
FOX Carolina
Upstate pharmacy to pay $275K after 46 bottles of cough syrup go missing, investigators say
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Justice said an Upstate pharmacy has agreed to pay $275,000 after an inspection revealed the business could not account for 46 bottles of cough syrup. The Drug Enforcement Agency and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control launched an...
gsabusiness.com
Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal
a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
Pickens names River Bluff’s Reynolds head coach
The School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees has approved the selection of Mr. James Reynolds as Pickens High School’s new Head Varsity Football Coach. Mr. Reynolds joins Pickens High from a field of 64 outstanding applicants with an impressive resume that includes a combination of exceptional teaching and coaching experiences as the foundation […]
WYFF4.com
Does thunder in winter mean snow in 7-10 days? We take a look at the weather folklore
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Wednesday, many of us woke up toloud thunder and heavy rain. Later that morning, Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus posted this message on Facebook that had us all saying: Is this for real?. "Thunder in the winter…snow in 7 days! You know my grandparents swore by...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Oconee Co. man found with explicit photos of minor
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Monday in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor. According to deputies, in August a School Resource Officer spoke with an employee of the Department of Social Services about nude photos sent between a teenager and Smith.
Upstate woman sentenced to 20 years for killing husband
A Spartanburg County woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband.
deltanews.tv
Three People Shot in Greenville
Three victims are recovering after being shot over the weekend. The shootings were not tied to each other. More details are in the story.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit on busy Greenville Co. road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says a pedestrian is now dead after being hit by a vehicle. The Coroner’s Office says they were called to the scene around 6:00 p.m. on the 6000 block of White Horse Rd. Sunday. Officials say the vehicle...
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
