Effective: 2023-01-11 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-12 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY ALONG THE BASE OF THE WASHINGTON BLUE MOUNTAINS DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected along the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO