Augusta, GA

GA dad arrested after threatening Longhorn patrons with rifle when son can’t leave work on NYE

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested at a Longhorn Steakhouse after deputies said he threatened restaurant patrons with a rifle on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Darnell Evans came to the Augusta restaurant to pick up his son, an employee, but got mad when the son wasn’t allowed to leave.

Deputies said Evans told everyone in the restaurant to leave and then went out to his truck and got a rifle. An employee told deputies that Evans said “You got 2 minutes” with his hand on the trigger of the gun.

A mother who was eating at the restaurant with her 5-year-old son said she thought she would be shot. People in the restaurant got up and left.

An employee provided photos and videos of Evans in the restaurant, which showed him wearing all-black tactical gear with a handgun on his right and a rifle slung around his neck.

Evans was arrested and charged with six counts of making terroristic threats, six counts of possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and one count of cruelty to children in the third degree.

