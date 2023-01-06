Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a construction trailer burglary that is believed to have occurred over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a job site in the 4200 block of Cassidy Ridge Dr. Northeast on the report of a burglary and theft around 7:30 a.m. Monday. The victim, described as a 36-year-old Eyota man, told officers he locked up his trailer Friday afternoon and noticed the trailer’s lock had been cut when he returned to the job site Monday morning.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO