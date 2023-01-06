Effective: 2023-01-11 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-12 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

GILLIAM COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO