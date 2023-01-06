MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins hopes his frustrations will be relieved on Wednesday when his team hosts Baylor at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers’ hopes have shifted after the team suffered its worst start to Big 12 play since the 2018-19 season with three straight losses. WVU could have picked up a couple of wins in that span if the ball had bounced in the squad’s favor, but Huggins was clear about the root of his team’s troubles.

