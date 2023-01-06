Read full article on original website
WOWK
WVU, Baylor clash in Morgantown in quests for Big 12 win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins hopes his frustrations will be relieved on Wednesday when his team hosts Baylor at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers’ hopes have shifted after the team suffered its worst start to Big 12 play since the 2018-19 season with three straight losses. WVU could have picked up a couple of wins in that span if the ball had bounced in the squad’s favor, but Huggins was clear about the root of his team’s troubles.
WOWK
WOWK
WVU’s Titus earns Big 12 honors with upset win
Following a 3-1 decision over No. 1 Cole Matthews of Pitt, West Virginia University’s Jordan Titus has been selected as the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week. Wrestling at 141 pounds, Titus ducked under Matthew’s left armpit and delivered a takedown to secure the win and spark the Mountaineers to a 24-11 victory over No. 21 Pitt. Two days earlier, the redshirt freshman posted a 14-2, major decision over Ohio’s Aidan Waszak to lead WVU past Ohio 28-9.
WOWK
WOWK
Mountaineer trio each scores 20-plus for first time in nearly four years
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three West Virginia University women’s basketball players accomplished something that the program hasn’t seen in nearly four years Saturday afternoon. Led by JJ Quinerly’s 22 points, first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit picked up the first Big 12 Conference victory of her WVU coaching career...
