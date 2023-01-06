Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
7 men arrested in online predator operation in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said several men face charges after a sting operation in December 2022 meant to catch online predators. The Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday that detectives arrested seven people who used internet platforms to have explicit conversations and solicit sex from people whom they thought were children. Those people, in fact, were police officers who were posing as children.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia AG Miyares expands investigation into Fairfax County schools
RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Attorney General Miyares said he was expanding his recently launched civil rights investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools to cover at least two other high schools. Miyares tweeted Monday that he was broadening the investigation into the withholding of merit award information...
Comments / 0